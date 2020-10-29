DZOFILM Announces new Full-Frame Vespid Prime Lenses

Today, DZOFILM released the Vespid Prime Lenses, its first set of full-frame prime lenses. The Vespid Prime lenses come in various focal lengths starting at 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 90mm Macro, 100mm, and ending at 125mm. Nearly the whole set of prime lenses are T2.1 apertures except the Macro 90mm, a T2.8.

Vespid Primes

DZOFILM is mostly known for its zooms, like Micro Four Thirds zoom lenses the “Linglung,” which came in a 10-24mm and 20-70mm focal lengths. Recently DZOFILM added to their zoom lens portfolio with the Super 35mm image covering “Pictor” zoom lenses. Now DZOFILM expands with the new compact Vespid Primes. The Vespid Primes are DZOFILM’s first full-frame lens set and its first set of prime lenses.

The name “Vespid” comes from the word for a large, diverse, and cosmopolitan family of wasps who colonize much like Bees. The name Vespid looks to build on the idea of a light-weight and nimble lens, allowing cinematographers to work on set with the speed and grace of a wasp.

All the Vespid prime lenses have a 46.5mm image circle with minimum focus breathing. So, full-frame coverage with hardly noticeable image shifts while changing focus. Seems pretty decent to me. According to DZOFILM, the Vespid lenses weigh only 732g-940g or between 1.6 – 2 pounds each. The Vespid lenses are compact and portable while also light-weight, which could be great for gimbal use. All Vespid lenses come with identical 80mm front diameters.

Standard Mechanics and Solid Build

DZOFILM checks a few necessary boxes for mechanics and build; uniform front diameters, identical gear position between lenses, 0.8mm pitch gear, and an all-metal housing. Adhering to DZOFILM’s style and manufacturing concept, the Vespid lenses are all metal mechanics with a solid build and smooth rotation for the focus and aperture wings. All Vespid prime lenses also have a 270° focus throw of the focus ring.

Round Bokeh and Neutral Color

With 16 blades of the diaphragm, Vespid generates a good round Bokeh and beautiful star-like pin-point light source from wide open to stop down. A close focus distance of 0.3m allows cinematographers to get close to the subject. DZOFILM also shares their thoughts on the Vespid prime lenses’ look, calling it a “balance between modernity and slightly vintage.”

Vespid Prime Lenses Price

The price for a single lens is $1249, which means any 25/35/50/75/100/125mm lenses are priced at $1249, whereas the Macro 90mm T2.8 (1:1.5) is $1499. DZOFILM offers a discount when purchasing a whole set (seven pieces) priced at $7799, including a hard case. If you do not need the 90mm T2.8 Macro, you can pick up a six lens set, including the 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, and the 125mm for $6499. The Vespid lenses come in both PL and EF versions with the option to buy an additional mount later. The lens mount, when available, is said to be user-changeable.

Vespid Prime Lenses Availability

The Vespid lenses, except the 90mm Macro, will be available to pre-order on BH and Adorama, and other dealer websites on November 6th. The 90mm Marco will be shipped in late December. Shipping of the 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, and the 125mm should be around the end of November.

“Together with the magnetic rear elements, you can seek more possibilities for Vespid. Besides the above seven lenses, DZOFILM is also working on its wide-angle 16mm, which will be released in 2021 Spring. DZOFILM also will release lens adapters and extenders soon. DZOFILM says we will see PL-X/E/L/RF adapters next month.