DJI Annouces the New Mavic 3 Classic

DJI announces the Mavic 3 Classic, giving creators a new way to experience the unparalleled Hasselblad camera and unbeatable flight performance of the Mavic 3 Series. Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20-megapixel camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, without an additional telephoto lens. Mavic 3 Classic is compatible with existing DJI RC Pro, DJI RC, and DJI RC-N1 to put premium performance in a more affordable package, making it easy for drone creators to move up to the Mavic 3 Classic

The Best Camera for Your Best Content

For video work, The Mavic 3 Classic’s camera captures up to 5.1K/50 fps, 4K/60 fps, and 1080p/60fps using H.264 and H.265 encoders. In slow-motion applications, Mavic 3 Classic captures video at 4K/120fps and 1080p/200fps. It’s 24mm equivalent focal length lens opens to an adjustable aperture spanning f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range. When light hits the 20-megapixel sensor, it is processed in 12-bit RAW for photography and 10-bit D-Log for video.

Because the Mavic 3 Classic camera is based on Hasselblad’s research and development, it is designed to capture true-to-life details matching what the human eye perceives. The Hasselblad Natural Color Solution directly outputs photos and videos with genuine and accurate colors, and its HLG system for high dynamic range photography generates footage that does not require color tuning in post-production. Even in low-light scenarios such as sunrises and sunsets, a night shot video mode reduces visual noise to allow cleaner shots.

Intelligent in the Air and on Your Screen

Capturing the world’s images accurately is the beginning of the creative process. Mavic 3 Classic is engineered to put the power of DJI’s flight technology at the service of every creator in a simple and easy-to-use interface that functions smoothly right out of the box, is customizable for the most precise control, and easily outputs images and videos for sharing, editing, and post-production.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic can fly for up to 46 minutes. And the Mavic 3 Classic uses the same batteries as the rest of the Mavic 3 Series. The O3+ transmission system for flight control and video can display stellar 1080p/60fps video at a range of up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles). Transmission distance is a proxy for signal strength, and Mavic 3 Classic should always be flown within the pilot’s line of sight.

From the first moments in the air, Mavic 3 Classic’s array of intelligent algorithms can begin tracking subjects, framing images and automatically moving the camera in cinematic flight patterns. The ActiveTrack 5.0 system uses multiple vision sensors to recognize subjects, lock them in frame, and move the drone and camera in concert to create professional-quality videos. With MasterShots, both shooting and editing functions are automated to make the creative process simple and effective even for new pilots still developing their personal visual language in the air.

Mavic 3 Classic features the automated QuickShots shooting modes that DJI pilots have come to love, as well as continued support for timelapse, hyper-lapse, and panorama shooting styles. The new Cruise Control feature allows pilots to set a constant flight speed for their drone, allowing them to focus on the imagery while minimizing any camera shake from manual speed control.

Once Mavic 3 Classic is back on the ground, turning raw imagery into classic content is easier than ever. The High-Speed QuickTransfer option allows quick image and video downloads direct from the drone to a mobile phone over Wi-Fi 6 at speeds up to 80 MB per second without connecting to the remote controller.

Safe and Certified

Mavic 3 Classic features a full array of safety features to help pilots steer clear of hazards and other aircraft while creating amazing content. It has eight visual sensors to detect obstacles in all directions, feeding that information to the APAS 5.0 system that can avoid obstacles and independently plan routes around them. Its advanced Return To Home system scans the environment from up to 200 meters away, then can plot the best path back to its launch point and fly that route if necessary.

The Mavic 3 Classic is equipped with an AirSense ADS-B receiver, giving drone pilots awareness of airplanes and helicopters nearby transmitting ADS-B signals – often before the pilot can see or hear those aircraft. DJI’s GEO 2.0 geofencing system gives drone pilots information about airspace restrictions and potential flight hazards in the area, providing an extra margin of safety for flight operations. To learn more about DJI’s safety leadership, visit dji.com/flysafe.

According to DJI, the Mavic 3 Classic is designed with data security in mind. Users never have to share their photos, videos, or flight logs with anyone unless they choose to do so. The drone never has to be connected to the internet during flight, and transmission systems are encrypted for the drone’s video signals and flight controls. Even when flying high-profile photo and video assignments, DJI’s data privacy systems provide the discretion and protection that sensitive assignments demand. To learn more about visit security.dji.com/data/overview.

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved Mavic 3 Classic’s means of compliance with Remote ID rules, as it has done for the other drones in the Mavic 3 Series. In Europe, the full Mavic 3 Series has been issued the world’s first C1 certificate under the new European Drone Regulation, allowing users to fly in the new A1 Open Category without taking a costly remote piloting licensing exam.

Price and Availability

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in three purchase configurations: