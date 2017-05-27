Squeeze Your Quasars With This One Cool Trick

An ode to the Harbor Freight Router Speed Control

By Matthew Jeppsen - DP Notes May 27, 2017 Featured, Production

Lighting dimmers. Everyone needs a few in their kit. You can buy ’em pre-made and robust, or you can DIY them if you are handy. There are even mini in-line dimmers for use in practical fixtures (no cord!). But my favorite solution by far is the lowly Harbor Freight Router Speed Control. At just $20 from your local cheap tool supply, this thing is a no-brainer.

For starters, it’s got an on/off switch. This is very handy for lights that have no power switch, like the incredible Source Four leko, or those fancy new Quasar Science LED tubes that the kids are talking about. The other side of the power switch is a variable dimmer setting, which gives you between roughly 20%-100% of dimming control. It’ll handle up to 1000w, is rated for 15 amps, and has a fuse in case you manage to screw something up.


The only real downside that I have found with these units is that when dimming it may emit a small buzzing noise under high load. Generally this occurs when dimming lights over 650 watts or so. For instance, I get a low buzz when dimming 750w lekos, and it grows a little louder with 1000w heads. But the buzz level at 750w is not at all objectionable for sound recording as long as you’re not right on top of the mic with it…to be honest, most rooms are louder than the noise it emits under medium loads. For smaller loads like Quasar tubes and small tungsten fixtures, you won’t get any buzz at all.

So pick up a few of these for your kit. And if you buy this weekend, use one of the Harbor Freight discount codes below to save a few bucks.

20% off one item 5/27-5/28 – 88740979
25% off one item 5/29 – 88740589


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Term of the week: Choking

Hail Veydra

Matthew Jeppsen - DP Notes

Matt Jeppsen is a working DP with over a decade of experience in commercials, music videos, and documentary films. You can view Matt’s cinematography reel and contact info at www.mattjeppsen.com and editorial ethics statement at provideocoalition.com/ethics-statement

You Might Also Like

Source Four Leko Tips & Tricks

Source Four Leko Tips & Tricks

January 05, 2017
How to Rewire a Bates Power Cord

How to Rewire a Bates Power Cord

January 05, 2017
  • Steven Wetrich

    These work great with Lekos, but I wouldn’t recommend the Speed Routers for Quasars. I had some major issues where it visually fluctuates quite a bit. Cheap household dimmers were causing the same issue. I contacted Quasar about it and they recommended Lutron’s CFL / LED dimmer which is meant for putting in a wall, so you’ll need to buy a casing for it and do some wiring.

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails