Digital Anarchy refreshes its family of Final Cut Pro plugins to support the new Apple M1 machines and Big Sur OS release. As part of this refresh, Digital Anarchy has released new versions of Beauty Box, Flicker Free and Samurai Sharpen (in beta). These releases also now fully support Apple’s Metal GPU acceleration, resulting in a 25% increase in performance across its plugins.

Digital Anarchy also worked closely with the Final Cut Pro team to make sure all the plugins take advantage of the new features in FCP 10.5.2. This includes FCP’s new plugin architecture to improve performance and reliability on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs.

The three plugins now updated

Digital Anarchy’s Final Cut Pro plugins optimized for Apple M1 hardware, Metal and Big Sur include:

Flicker Free is a Digital Anarchy’s powerful tool for deflickering video and fixes common flicker issues in video footage caused by lights and cameras being out of sync, time lapses, slow motion video, and increasingly, drone footage. In addition to Final Cut Pro, Flicker Free also works with many video editing applications, including Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid, and Davinci Resolve.

Beauty Box is a VFX plugin that automatically identifies skin tones and creates a mask that limits the smoothing effect to just the skin areas. By simply applying the filter, Beauty Box analyzes the video, sets a few Smoothing options, and renders to make skin retouching incredibly easy. The Beauty Box Video skin retouching plugin acts as digital makeup in post-production by incorporating state-of-the-art face and skin detection and smoothing algorithms.

Samurai Sharpen for Video is an intelligent video sharpening tool for Final Cut Pro (as well as Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro). Digital Anarchy Samurai Sharpen for Video is edge-aware sharpening software that uses a number of intelligent algorithms, as well as GPU acceleration to give users working with HD and 4K footage unprecedented image quality control.

Price and availability

In addition to Final Cut Pro, all of Digital Anarchy’s plugins work with many video editing applications, including Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid, and Davinci Resolve. New versions that support M1, Metal, and Big Sur will be released later this month.

Digital Anarchy’s newly-refreshed family of VFX plugins for Final Cut Pro 10.5.2 and the Apple M1 systems are available immediately and are priced as follows:

Flicker Free: $149.00 USD

Beauty Box: $199.00 USD

Samurai Sharpen: $99.00 USD

For more information or to purchase, visit www.digitalanarchy.com.