28 Days of Cinematography Insights Redux – Day 5 – What are some cheap lighting options?

Tungsten is cheap. You can bounce it, use it direct, focus it, and drag it around the world without breaking it

By Art Adams August 05, 2016 Production

28daysredux425In what was essentially a combination of Scott Simmons’ #28daysofquicktips and my own AMA, I answered questions throughout the month of September last year on a daily basis. The PVC team wanted to rerun this series for our readers along with some new questions and answers, so stay tuned for a few entries at the end of the series which will take us past 28 days. Use the hashtag #28daysofinsights or email us at [email protected] if you want to help us build up some questions for a brand new series.

What are some “cheap” lighting options?

Tungsten is the cheapest and best option. It’s not the most power efficient or the coolest, but it has the best spectrum for the buck after daylight.

I know lots of newbies who buy cheap LEDs and think they’re getting useful light for cinematography. There are no decent LED lights for less than about $1400, and that’s if you go with remote phosphor.  You can’t get accurate color out of an object (or flesh tone) if the light striking it doesn’t contain all the colors that the object does, and cheap LEDs have huge gaps in their spectrum. The best analog for this is those orange low pressure sodium vapor lights in parking lots. They emit so much green and amber, and so little else, that white cars will appear yellow while blue cars will appear black: the white cars contain that yellow color in their paint so they can reflect it to your eyeball, but there’s no blue light to reflect off the blue cars so they turn black.

weave476

Production budgets aren’t what they used to be, but that doesn’t excuse sloppiness. There’s almost always a way to do good work as long as your creativity extends beyond lighting and framing into the realm of “making do.”

Cheap LEDs do roughly the same thing. They are balanced to look white, but often they’re missing the red or amber that faces need to look good. They also tend to have an overall green or magenta hue that gels can correct somewhat but not completely.

CRI, by the way, means nothing. It’s a standard that was developed in the 1930s to measure the color response of objects under broad spectrum lighting at different color temperatures. Think “tungsten bulb” but dimmed to different intensities and colors. CRI was never meant to be used as a measurement for lights with spiky spectrums. Most of the spectral spikes and gaps fall between the colors that CRI measures.

Tungsten is cheap. You can bounce it, use it direct, focus it, and drag it around the world without breaking it. If the bulb burns out or breaks you pop in another one. It’s a little bigger and a lot hotter than LEDs, but it’s still the best bang for the buck.

diy bounce boards reverse

Matt Jeppsen details how to make a set of reflective foam boards for under $20

 

Art Adams | Director of Photography

See all 28 Days of Cinematography Insights

Have your own insight about what I’ve mentioned here? Feel free to comment below or send in a question by using the hashtag #28daysofinsights or emailing [email protected]

 


28 Days of Cinematography Insights Redux – Day 4 – What makes the Sony F55 so versatile?

A new Monitor/EVF Holder from edelkrone

Art Adams - Director of Photography

Cinematographer Art Adams shoots spots, visual effects, web/interactive/mobile and high-end marketing projects. His website is at http://www.artadamsdp.com.

Art has been published in HD Video Pro, American Cinematographer, Australian Cinematographer and Camera Operator Magazine He is a current member of the International Cinematographers Guild, a past member of the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), and an industry consultant and educator. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

  • Dave

    Hi Art. I love these articles, as I’m learning so much valuable practical information. Regarding “cheap LEDs”, I’m wondering if the newer crop of LEDs have gotten better in your opinion. I’m not fond of bulky and hot tungsten lights and wonder if your thoughts have changed regarding LEDs. Thanks!

    • They are getting better, but I’m still pretty picky. I’ve used Literibbon and that’s okay… the color isn’t great, but for what they do they’re awesome. I love making my own lights or hiding strips of them in odd places.

      I’m a fan of Creamsources, Cineo and Area 48. Astras are okay, not great… still a little green to my eye. There’s a producer I work with who owns a little Cineo stick light that works great for run-and-gun shoots… runs on batteries and very easy to hide.

      Lots of people love Skypanels but I’ve started only using them for overall effects lights or washes as they don’t look so good on flesh tone.

      There are some good options out there now. I don’t know of any good and cheap options, though.

      • Dave

        Thanks for the reply. I have watched video demos of the Cineo lights, but haven’t shot with them. There’s a guy in Seattle who rents them, so I might be able to give them a try soon.