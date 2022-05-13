NAB Show

Day 3 // NAB 2022

Day 3 // NAB 2022 1

My final day at NAB

Profile Picture
Kenny McMillan
May 13, 2022
Comment

Finally at NAB I visited my friends at the Atlas Anamorphics booth, learned about what will undoubtedly be the new standard mount for batteries from Bebob, and learned about some companies I knew nothing about who are putting out some amazing tech for the future of production. Be sure to subscribe to the ProVideo Coalition YouTube channel for more content as we make it.

Atlas Orion 21mm Anamorphic Lens

 

Bebob Batteries & the New B-Mount


Astera Prototype Light

 

D2 Motion “Slim” Motion Control Robot


Kondor Blue


Brompton Technology and Virtual Production

