Finally at NAB I visited my friends at the Atlas Anamorphics booth, learned about what will undoubtedly be the new standard mount for batteries from Bebob, and learned about some companies I knew nothing about who are putting out some amazing tech for the future of production. Be sure to subscribe to the ProVideo Coalition YouTube channel for more content as we make it.
Atlas Orion 21mm Anamorphic Lens
Bebob Batteries & the New B-Mount
Astera Prototype Light
D2 Motion “Slim” Motion Control Robot
Kondor Blue
Brompton Technology and Virtual Production
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now