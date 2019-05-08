Blackmagic Design releases DaVinci Resolve 16 and Fusion 16 Public Beta 2. At NAB 2019, Blackmagic Design announced the new version of both programs and now, about a month later, the Australian company has already added a ton of features to the new software. Seriously, do the coders at Blackmagic Design sleep? What you will find in the new DaVinci Resolve 16 and Fusion updates are holistic to the entire program. We are seeing features added to every single page within DaVinci Resolve 16. From the Edit page, Color, Cut (which is Resolve’s quick edit page), Fairlight Audio page, and Fusion. The continued improvements released so quickly I guess means Blackmagic Design is interested in getting their fantastic feature set to you quickly.
Key new features
- Addition of all-new Cut page
- Support for the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard
- Multiple performance improvements with significantly faster Fusion processing
- Collaboration workflow improvements – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Speed Warp motion estimation powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Timeline level resolution, frame rate, scaling and monitoring settings within the same project
- Upload directly to YouTube and Vimeo
- Quick Export for quickly performing renders from all pages
- Adjustment Clips to apply filters, effects and grades on top of a range of timeline clips
- Frame.io integration supporting media imports, direct uploads, marker and comment syncing – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Significantly improved GPU accelerated real-time scopes
- Initial immersive 3D audio support including Dolby Atmos, Auro-3D, MPEG-H, and SMPTE ST 2098 – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Free foley sound effects library available from the Blackmagic Design support website for use in DaVinci Resolve
Cut
- Dual timelines with the ability to quickly navigate or edit anywhere on the timeline
- Ability to use Source Tape mode to preview multiple media pool clips as a sequence of shots
- Dedicated trim tool in the viewer to allow for frame-accurate trimming
- Fast review mode with adaptive preview speeds to quickly review footage
- Intelligent editing behavior based on playhead proximity to edit points
- Dedicated edit and transition buttons
- Compact viewer controls for context-specific actions including transform, audio, text and effects
- Ability to access and edit all DaVinci Resolve transitions, effects and Fusion title templates
- Multiple media pool sort and display modes – including new filmstrip mode and new list mode with thumbnails
- Easy access to Quick Export options to export and share videos
Performance
- User selection to preserve video essence for faster rendering of clips without content changes^
- Improved playback performance with title templates in the effects library^
- Improved Fusion playback performance
- Improved caching performance for clips with Fusion comps
- Improved 3D engine performance for clips with Fusion effects
- Improved performance when playing back Fusion clips with cached effects
- Improved performance with support for GPU-accelerated scopes
- Improved performance for the Super Scale algorithm powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Improved playback performance on Linux systems with a single NVIDIA GPU
Collaboration
- Per-system render cache for collaboration projects – DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Ability to create and modify markers in the Color page for collaboration projects – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Ability to modify clip metadata and flags from the Color page for collaboration projects – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Ability to display and change clip color from the Color page for collaboration projects – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Ability to load collaboration projects in read only mode – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in collaboration projects – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Frame.io integration supporting media imports, direct uploads, marker and comment syncing – DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Ability to override the output and monitoring settings per collaboration system – DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Ability to see the machine and IP address of the user who is currently using a non-collaboration project
- Options to show or hide flags and markers of specific colors
- Ability to delete markers and flags by color
Edit
- Speed Warp motion estimation powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine – DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Timeline level resolution, frame rate, scaling and monitoring settings within the same project^
- Adjustment Clips to apply filters, effects and grades on top of a range of timeline clips^
- Ability to analyze video clips for detecting and classifying people powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine – DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Custom safe areas for titles and actions^
- Ability to assign any media pool clip or timeline as an offline reference clip^
- Video orientation angle in the Clip Attributes dialog
- Ease in and out position keyframes in the curves editor
- Ability to view and edit keyframes for OpenFX plugins in timeline curves
- Stabilize video clips from the Inspector
- Support for pasting color correction properties from the Paste Attributes dialog
- Improved audio behavior when scrubbing in the Edit and Media page viewers
- Temporarily enable/disable snapping for titles on the viewer using the Alt/Opt key
- All available viewer area is automatically used for 2-up and 4-up displays
- Blade operations on a selected clip results in the preceding section being selected
- Ability to toggle viewer overlays on/off and assign shortcuts for specific modes in the Edit and Color page viewers^
- Support for a larger selection of words in the keyword dictionary from workspace menu
- Ability to group and manage smart bins using folders
- User preference to automatically create smart bin categories from media pool clips based on keywords, shot, scene and people metadata
- Ability to duplicate existing smart bins
- Ability to toggle between searching all media pool bins and current bin
- Support for Go to In/Go to Out functions for three point edits even when preview marks are not visible
- Support for switching the video monitoring output when toggling between source and timeline viewer in gang mode
- Automatic updating of the Usage in Media Pool list view
- Project setting to limit reel name matching to a specific number of characters when conforming or color tracing timelines^
- Project setting to ignore a specific number of characters from the beginning of the reel name when conforming or color tracing timelines^
- Newly pasted clips are now automatically selected
- Ability to render broadcast wave files with support for metadata when exporting timelines to Pro Tools
- Improved handling of video codec defaults and audio file names when exporting timelines to Pro Tools
- Ability to switch buses for monitoring from the Edit page
- Options to toggle views for rectified, full waveform and waveform borders in timeline options^
- Improved alpha channel handling for compound clips with more than two layers^
Fusion
- Fusion Studio 16 release concurrent with DaVinci Resolve 16
- Improved playback performance with title templates in the effects library
- Improved Fusion playback performance
- Improved 3D engine performance for clips with Fusion effects
- Support for MultiSampling in the 3D Renderer
- Ability to flexibly scale animation with changing clip lengths
- Improved performance when playing back cached Fusion clips
- Improved responsiveness of Fusion viewer interactions when using a Wacom tablet
- Ability to view and edit Fusion composition names from the clip thumbnail context menu
- Improved memory management on large Fusion compositions with a high layer count
- Improved GPU memory utilization for Fusion compositions with temporal processing
- Improved performance for Change Depth with new Error Diffusion option
- Improved performance and accuracy for Camera Tracker, with support for lens distortion
- Improved performance with Fusion Dissolve with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance with Fusion TimeSpeed and TimeStretch with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance for Planar Tracker
- Improved performance for B-Spline rendering with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance for Vector Motion Blur and motion blur in other tools with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance for Fusion Splitter and Combiner with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance for Fusion BitmapMask with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance for Fusion CornerPin and PerspectivePin with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance with Fusion Mask rendering with GPU acceleration support
- Improved performance with Fusion Color operations with GPU acceleration support
Color
- All new scopes engine
- GPU accelerated with real-time performance
- Option to apply a low pass filter for cleaner views
- CIE scope for viewing gamut distribution
- Option to set quality of the scopes
- Additional YRGB and YCbCr modes in Parade
- Option to see extents in Parade and Waveform
- Option to colorize Parade and Waveform
- Additional luminance and chroma modes in Waveform
- Ability to set ranges and view shadows, midtones and highlights independently in the Vectorscope
- Ability to view individual or combined extents for shadows, midtones and highlights in the Vectorscope
- Additional YRGB mode in the Histogram
- Option to see input or output histograms in the background of custom curves
- Option to see input or output histograms in the background of HSL curves
- Support for new auto-color and color match processing powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine^
- Ability to gang the zoom on the Color page viewer and the video output^
- Ability to view individual red, green and blue channels in the viewer^
- Ability to view and adjust keyframes for ResolveFX and OpenFX^
- Ability to adjust the thumbnail size for timeline and lightbox to view a larger range of clips
- Ability to copy and paste attributes between nodes
- Ability to step forward and backward by 1 second
- Ability to mark in-out ranges, mark current clip or clear ranges in the timeline for looped playback and to perform quick exports of specific sections
- New smart filter for clips with edit sizing
- New smart filter for clips with specific ResolveFX or OpenFX applied
- Ability to view and set stereoscopic floating windows in pixels^
- Additional strength controls for advanced video stabilization
- Tracks can be enabled/disabled from the application menu and using shortcuts
- Option to monitor stereoscopic content using line by line with the first line being even
- List view mode for gallery stills and PowerGrades
- Ability to update and navigate the current timeline wipe using the Timelines section in the gallery
- Ability to optionally enable scrubbing when performing live preview in the gallery^
- Support for a new Selected Still Images split screen mode
- Accessing clip attributes from the thumbnail context menu
- Revealing media in Media Pool from the thumbnail context menu
- Revealing applied LUT in LUT browser from the node context menu
- Support for Canon C700 IDTs in ACES workflows
- Support for tooltips with track names in the Color page timeline
- Support for AstroDesign ALog OETF in Resolve Color Management workflows
- Support for 203 nit gamma mapping in Color Management settings when performing SDR to HDR color space conversions
- Ability to pan and tilt an image beyond the project resolution in input, node and output sizing
- Modifying Canon and Panasonic Camera Raw controls from the DaVinci Resolve Mini and Advanced Panels
- Switching tabs automatically when adjusting primary parameters from DaVinci Resolve panels
ResolveFX
- ResolveFX Stylize powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- ResolveFX Object Removal in DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- ResolveFX Analog Damage in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- ResolveFX Pencil Sketch in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- ResolveFX Chromatic Aberration in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- ResolveFX Chromatic Adaptation
- ResolveFX Vignette
- ResolveFX Invert Color
- ResolveFX Drop Shadow
- Support for the ResolveFX Blanking Fill, Lens Blur and Tilt Shift Blur in the Fusion page
- Support for the ResolveFX Patch Replacer in the Edit page
- Support for integrated beauty enhancements in ResolveFX Face Refinement
- Improved ResolveFX Beauty with a new Auto mode, better edge behavior, individual controls and larger parameter ranges
- Improved ResolveFX Scanline
- Improved behavior for handling glow sources in multiple ResolveFX plugins^
- Improved behavior for ResolveFX plugins with support for processing the alpha channel in the Edit timeline
- Improved ResolveFX Blanking Fill with better defaults, support for more granular cropping and easier controls
- Improved ResolveFX Warper with support for keyframing
- Improved ResolveFX Dead Pixel with support for keyframing
- Improved ResolveFX Colorspace Transform with support for SMPTE-C and Gamma 2.5
Fairlight
- Initial support for Dolby Atmos audio in DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Initial support for Auro-3D audio in DaVinci Resolve Studio^
- Initial support for MPEG-H audio in DaVinci Resolve Studio*
- Initial support for SMPTE ST 2098 3D audio from DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Support for B-Chain monitoring in the Fairlight page in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Support for labeling and protecting specific speakers from unwanted signal patching from the B-Chain port setup
- Support for a larger variety of track formats including support for 3D audio formats
- FairlightFX Frequency Analyzer
- FairlightFX Limiter
- FairlightFX Phase Meter
- FairlightFX Dialog Processor*
- FairlightFX Foley Sampler
- Elastic Wave adaptive audio timing
- Ability to save and recall multiple track automation mixes
- Ability to copy, paste, edit and erase user selected portions of track automation data from the Fairlight menu
- Improved viewing and control of 3D pans in the Fairlight pan tool
- Support for Fairlight Audio Accelerator via Thunderbolt expander for macOS
- Support for importing AAF timelines with support for decoding embedded audio content
- Viewing and editing automation parameters for buses in the timeline view
- New loudness monitoring standards – including ATSC, 1770 and R128 standards
- Improved clip normalization with an option to set loudness standards
- Ability to view integrated loudness curves for the Main bus in the timeline^
- Ability to reset playback volume by Alt/Opt-clicking the volume slider
- Media path mapping for the Sound Library
- Ability to save and recall full console library presets
Codecs and Delivery
- Quick Export for quickly performing renders from various pages^
- Rendering all timeline audio tracks individually in single clip mode^
- Decoding iOS Voice Memo, including lossless formats
- Improved support for decoding and linking IMF supplemental packages in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Support for 20th Century Fox IMF preset in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Option for DCP quantization levels when rendering using the Kakadu JPEG2000 codecs
- User alert when the render resolution is larger than the timeline resolution
- Ability to use Super Scale in timeline output scaling in order to perform upscaling on renders and deliveries
- Support for encoding to Panasonic SHV 8K in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Support for trimming MXF clips with temporal codecs in media management
- Ability to minimize or disable viewer updates during rendering
- AMD hardware accelerated decoding of H.264 and H.265 on Windows in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- AMD hardware accelerated encoding of H.264 and H.265 on Windows in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Improved support for NVIDIA H.264 and H.265 rendering parameters on the Delivery page on Windows and Linux in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Improved support for Intel Quick Sync H.264 and H.265 parameters on the Delivery page on Windows in DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Option to select the hardware acceleration method for decoding H.264 and H.265 on Windows and Linux – DaVinci Resolve Studio
- Improved performance when decoding H.264 and H.265 clips on macOS
- Improved performance when encoding H.264 and H.265 clips on macOS
- Option to select hardware or software encoding for H.264 in macOS
- Ability to set the Entropy mode when encoding H.264 on macOS
- Improved display of options for H.265 profiles with implicit bit depth selection in the Deliver page on macOS
- Improved HDR metadata encoding when rendering to H.265
- Improved performance when encoding to AVI formats
- Support for D-Gamut and D-Log for DJI RAW clips
- Support for GPU accelerated decoding of Canon RAW clips using the Canon SDK
- Support for decoding Canon C700 Full Frame clips
- Support decoding Canon RAW clips in half res and quarter res mode
- Support for decoding and encoding Avid DNxUncompressed formats
- Support for decoding ARRI HDE clips
- Ability to control QuantScale and MaxFrameSizeInPercent parameters when encoding to Grass Valley formats
- Improved IMF composition settings options with the ability to rename native assets
- Improved naming support for native DCP and IMF renders
- Removed folder extensions from IMF/DCP renders
General
- Support for the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard
- Exporting videos directly to YouTube^
- Exporting videos directly to Vimeo^
- Per OS login preferences and settings with support for local UI layouts, database management, system and user preferences^
- Ability to check for software updates from the DaVinci Resolve menu
- Playback speed indicators in Resolve viewers
- Ability to enable or disable individual pages in DaVinci Resolve^
- Ability to hide the page navigation bar from the Workspace menu
- Ability to enable or disable focused panel indicators in DaVinci Resolve
- Ability to list and navigate to open Media Pool windows from the Workspace menu
- Support for automatically checking for software updates when connected to the internet
- Support for Russian user interface
- Improved Live Save behavior on the Fusion and Color pages
- Ability to add and edit project notes from the Project Manager and app menu^
- Support for using timeline name and project name as burn in and render tags
- Support for editing descriptions and comments columns for timelines in the Media Page
- Ability to view the GPU Processing mode when set to Auto
- Support for using DaVinci Resolve Studio dongles to enable Fusion Studio
- General stability and performance improvements
Developer
- Ability for OpenFX plugins to access any frame from the current clip
- Scripting support for python 3.7
- Discoverable scripting APIs in python and python 3
- Combo boxes in Davinci CTL plugins
- Ability to encrypt and specify expiry dates for DaVinci CTLs
- Ability to query current timecode and current clip using the scripting API
- Improved scripting support for importing, exporting and restoring projects and archives
- Improved scripting support for listing, loading, renaming and deleting Fusion compositions and Color versions
Pre-installation Notes
- DaVinci Resolve 16 introduces support for operating system user-level configurations and preferences. When starting DaVinci Resolve 16 for the first time, your system level global configuration files, layouts, logs and other preferences will be copied into your user folder. The existing system level files will be left untouched and will continue to work with older versions. Any changes made to your system or user level preferences in DaVinci Resolve 16 will not be reflected in older versions.
- DaVinci Resolve 16.0 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 15.3.1 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you backup your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade.
- DaVinci Resolve 16.0 requires a graphics card with at least 2GB of VRAM which supports Metal, OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 10. This applies to both the compute and display graphics cards. Please also install the latest graphics drivers on Windows and Linux recommended by your graphics card vendor.
Minimum system requirements for macOS
- macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra
- 16 GB of system memory is recommended and 32 GB is recommended minimum when using Fusion
- Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later
- CUDA Driver version 418.105
- NVIDIA Driver version – As required by your GPU
- RED Rocket-X Driver 2.1.34.0 and Firmware 1.4.22.18 or later
- RED Rocket Driver 2.1.23.0 and Firmware 1.1.18.0 or later
Minimum system requirements for Windows
- Windows 10 Update
- 16 GB of system memory is recommended and 32 GB is recommended minimum when using Fusion
- Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later
- NVIDIA/AMD/Intel GPU Driver version – As required by your GPU
- RED Rocket-X Driver 2.1.34.0 and Firmware 1.4.22.18 or later
- RED Rocket Driver 2.1.23.0 and Firmware 1.1.18.0 or later
Minimum system requirements for Linux
- CentOS 7.3
- 32 GB of system memory is recommended minimum
- Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later
- NVIDIA/AMD Driver version – As required by your GPU
- RED Rocket-X Driver 2.1.34.0 and Firmware 1.4.22.18 or later
- RED Rocket Driver 2.1.23.0 and Firmware 1.1.18.0 or later
