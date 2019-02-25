The new built-in DCCT software present in the range of video wall controllers from Datapath allows users to easily configure video walls, so they can be ready to use in minutes.

Whether it’s a simple video wall or the immersive 360° immersive 4K videowall created at the Sir John Monash Australian National Centre in northern France, with a giant circle of 185 NEC LCD panels (a mix of 55-in and 46-in screens), in different configurations, the need to configure video walls makes companies explore new solutions. That’s what Datapath has done, with the newly developed Display Driver Configuration Tool (DCCT) and Diagnostic Suite, now embedded as standard in the company’s range of award-wining video wall controllers, including its iolite 12i, VSNMicro 600, iolite 600 and full portfolio of 11 and 9-slot VSN chassis.

The in-built DCCT software allows users to easily configure their own video walls, with a set-up wizard allowing users to get started in minutes. Configurations can then be saved, imported and exported for future use. With pre-settings for all major screen manufacturers, DCCT can also recommend best wiring practice to balance loads – all helping to provide a system that runs at optimum efficiency.

Diagnostic Suite for better support

Ben Dale, product manager for Datapath, said: “Providing DCCT as standard on our VSN and iolite video wall controllers is a huge plus for users and integrators. It provides all the essential tools needed for hassle-free video wall setup and configuration as well as support for easily configuring multiple video walls.”

Along with the hundreds of pre-loaded screen specifications, users can also enter custom specifications where required, allowing for ‘mix-and-match’ video walls from any manufacturer, with the option of mixed resolutions if needed.

Along with the DCCT software, Datapath will also be including their Diagnostic Suite software as standard, enabling users to monitor the status and health of their Datapath systems as well as send detailed system snapshots to Datapath Support where needed.

Ben adds: “We have used DDCT and our latest Diagnostic Suite as part of our AVIXA-approved CTS training for several months. It’s a powerful tool that helps users trouble-shoot any system issues. For instance, if there was a temperature concern, or a fault in cabling, it would have taken time to review log files to identify the root cause of the problem. Now, with the Diagnostic Suite, users can see at-a-glance where any issues lie. Sharing snapshots with our technical teams allows us to quickly assist customers with their system.”

Datapath’s DCCT and Diagnostic Suite are available now as standard on all new systems. Established Datapath users can also download the software onto existing systems for free from the Datapath website. Get the DCCT following the first link, and the Diagnostic Suite following the second.