Presented as the ultimate 4K capture card available to the market, the new VisionSC-UHD2 from Datapath is a dual 4K capture card featuring two channels of 4K 60p 4:4:4 without any loss of quality.

The UK based Datapath, an award-winning innovator of video management and control technology, has a new reference in its family of video capture cards. The new dual 4K capture card, the VisionSC-UHD2, announced ahead of ISE 2019, is the most powerful 4K card in the company’s portfolio. Datapath’s Vision SC-UHD2 provides two HDMI 2.0 capture channels with HDCP 2.2 at 4K 60p and full 4:4:4 chroma sampling. This latest high-end card compliments Datapath’s hugely successful Vision SC capture card family and offers the ultimate in frame grabber technology.

Datapath product manager, Mark Rogers, said: “AV integrators are demanding the highest resolution video when creating the most stunning visual displays and the new UHD2 addition to our Vision SC range is designed to meet and exceed that demand. Along with unparalleled performance and future-proof connectivity, end users also have the peace of mind that Datapath reliability brings. We believe the VisionSC-UHD2 to be the ultimate 4K capture card available to the market.”

No loss of quality or dropped frames

Rogers’ claim is backed up by some impressive specification. In order to capture two channels of 4K 60p 4:4:4 without any loss of quality or dropped frames, 4GB/s of raw data is needed and this requires a minimum of eight lanes PCIe Gen3. Other dual 4K solutions offering eight lanes of PCIe Gen2 are not enough once data bus overheads are accounted for. With this in mind, Datapath’s VisionSC-UHD2 is the only professional solution with enough performance to handle two channels of 4K without any loss of quality or dropped frames.

With a full 10-bit processing pipeline, the VisionSC-UHD2 is suitable for the full spectrum of high quality displays, from command and control rooms to creative, high-end corporate applications.

Purposely designed for high performance controllers, Datapath’s latest card works seamlessly with the company’s latest iolite 12i chassis – delivering a single appliance, 12 output solution for 4K video walls and menu boards.

See the VisionSC-UHD2 at ISE 2019

Other specification highlights of the new Datapath’s VisionSC-UHD2 video capture card include:

Supports capturing of HDCP2.2 sources, so things like Xbox One S, NVidia Shield, PlayStation 4 or modern 4K capable Blu-ray players can be captured

Supports full 600MHz pixel clock and 4K resolutions up to and including 4096 x 2160

Full 10-bit processing pipeline with support for expanded colour spaces, including BT.2020

Supports full frame rate FPGA based scaling/cross conversion without loading the CPU

Datapath’s VisionSC-UHD2 card can be seen at Integrated Systems Europe – ISE 2019 on their Hall 12 H80 stand. Integrated Systems Europe, in Amsterdam, is the world’s largest exhibition for AV and systems integration professionals, a location where markets and people come together to collaborate, learn and do business. The 2019 edition, running between February 4 and 8, will attract over 1,300 exhibitors and 80,000 attendees, making it the biggest ISE so far.