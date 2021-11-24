Today on the show I speak with the founder and CEO of Kinema, a company whose mission is to make it fun, easy, and financially rewarding for anyone who wants to screen a movie—from individuals to organizations.

One of the things I try to do with this podcast is explore ALL aspects of filmmaking and the industry that are intriguing, provocative, and interesting. I wanted to create a show that feels like the kind of geeky, cinema-loving conversations that you’d have with your filmmaking friends in the corner of a party, or at happy hour after a long day at work. And boy, today’s conversation with Christie is that to a tee. We cover a wide range of topics like the role of Disney princesses in cinema, how do we deal with movies made by cinematic heroes who’ve fallen, and how race, gender, and sexuality have been portrayed in movies and television. I have no doubt you’ll enjoy listening to this discussion as much I did having it.

