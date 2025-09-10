Creamsource has unveiled the Vortex24 Soft (V24S), a 1950W native soft light and the largest soft source in the Vortex range.

Powered by the same proven Vortex platform crews trust as a workhorse on set, the Vortex24 Soft delivers smooth, bright, beautifully even light at scale.

A native soft light designed for efficiency, versatility, and seamless integration into the Vortex ecosystem, the Vortex24 Soft (V24S) is a 1950W native soft light and the largest soft source in the Vortex range. Because it’s designed as a native soft source, the Vortex24 Soft can be placed closer to camera and talent in space-constrained stages and reduce the number of fixtures required for softboxes or overhead rigs.

Creamsource says that “diffusing the Vortex24 hard panel through domes or bounce inevitably reduces output. The Vortex24 Soft delivers over 190,000 lumens natively, spreading double the output of the Hard across a wide 110° beam. The result is more usable light across the field and brighter coverage off-axis.” The original Vortex24 remains the go-to when productions need directional punch and versatility, but for applications demanding wide, efficient softness, the Vortex24 Soft is the purpose-built solution.

Technical Specifications

Beam Angle: 110° (Half Peak)

Power Draw: 1950W max, 100–240V AC; standard 20A circuits

Light Source: RRGBBW (red + deep red, green, blue + royal blue, white)

Pixel Control: 24 zones for nuanced lighting effects and creative control

Rigging: 8× LNX sockets + 8× 3/8″ points for flexible mounting

IP65 Rated: Weather-ready; built for tough conditions

Weight & Size: 49.47 kg / 109.1 lb, 1331.8 x 971 x 258 mm / 52.5 x 38.2 x 10.2 in. (including yoke + yoke handles)

Photometrics: 193,837 lumens. 7,822 lux @ 3m (3200K, Open Face)

The Vortex24 Soft isn’t a one-off. It’s part of a system trusted across the industry. With the LNX mounting system, Vortex panels lock together quickly, with minimal gaps between fixtures for a cleaner build and a seamless field of light.

Control is unified through CreamOS, providing a consistent interface across the range. At the core is CCMS (Creamsource Colour Management System), which uses the RRGBBW LED mix to deliver colour accuracy and consistency across the lineup. Each pixel zone is factory-calibrated, with real-time feedback that keeps colour locked even at low dimming levels or shifting temperatures. Operating natively in CIE xy colour space, CCMS ensures precision and repeatability that productions can depend on.

“Lighting is a toolkit, not a one-size-fits-all solution. Sometimes crews need punch, sometimes softness, often both together. The strength of the Vortex ecosystem is giving that choice without adding complexity. By keeping the platform consistent, from rigging to CreamOS to colour management, we’re helping crews move faster, trust the results, and focus on the creative” saysTama Berkeljon, CEO, Creamsource.

With a five-year warranty, the entire Vortex ecosystem is backed for long-term reliability on set. The Vortex24 Soft is available for pre-order now with a suggested price of $16,499 USD, with shipping beginning early Q4 2025.