The Creative Pro User Group (CPUG) Network have announced that the 17th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet will take place on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in the Brasilia Ballroom at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Doors open at 4:30PM with the “SuperMeet Vendor Showcase,” featuring over 20 software and hardware developers. Stage presentations will begin at 7:00PM and continue until 10:00PM.

The SuperMeet agenda has not been announced and will not until shortly before the event, but will feature user driven presentations from Blackmagic Design, Adobe, frame.io HP, Atomos and more. The second half of the show will feature a very special guest who will be announced soon. Rounding out the evening will be the always wild and crazy “World Famous Raffle” where tens of thousands of dollars worth of valuable prizes will be handed out to dozens of lucky winners.

Doors to the SuperMeet will open at 4:30PM with the “SuperMeet Vendor Showcase,” featuring over 20 software and hardware developers including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, HP| CoreMelt, Drobo, LumaForge, Frame.io, Atomos, Future Media Concepts, BorisFX, Pond5, B&H, RE:Vision Effects Digital Anarchy, Master The Workflow and more coming soon. Here, attendees can enjoy a few cocktails, network and party with industry peers, talk one on one with leading manufacturers and learn about the latest trends in collaborative editing workflows for postproduction and broadcast markets.

Those who would like to attend the 2018 NAB Show can register for a free exhibits-only pass using SuperMeet promo code PR08 on the NAB Show web site. Attendees who wish to save $100 off Post Production World can use promo code PPW20. <http://bit.ly/2Bs6LVO>

