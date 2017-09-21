Three events in October will allow cinematographers and filmmakers in Austin, Boston and Atlanta to have close encounters of the third kind with the Panasonic AU-EVA1.

Conceived because Panasonic realized that “for cinema-style acquisition, we realized there was a space between the GH5 and the VariCam LT. With its compact size and new 5.7K sensor, the EVA1 fills that gap for a variety of filmmaking applications” as Mitch Gross, Panasonic Cinema Product Manager said at launch, the AU-EVA1 is a compact and lightweight cinema camera which is tailor-made for handheld shooting, but also well suited for documentaries, events, commercials, and music videos.

If you’ve read Kenny McMillan’s article here at ProVideo Coalition, “An Exclusive Look at the​ ​New​ ​EVA-1​ ​from​ ​Panasonic”, and all the other mentions we made about the camera, you know by now that this model first presented at Cine Gear Expo 2017 has attracted the attention of the industry for multiple reasons, one of the being that it is presented as ideal for indie filmmakers, as the camera records to readily-available, lower-cost SD cards, an interesting option that many will appreciate. The camera can record in several formats and compression rates, and offers up to 10-bit 4:2:2, even in 4K. For high-speed capture, the EVA1 offers 2K up to 240-fps. In terms of bitrates, you can record up to 400-Mbps for robust recording.

Now, if you live in the Austin, Boston and Atlanta-area, you have the chance to see the camera live, during onf the events programmed by Panasonic, which allow those attending to have an exclusive first look of Panasonic’s new AU-EVA1 cinema camera. The events will include the screening of short films shot with the new cinema camera, a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers and Panasonic cinema specialists, and hands-on demonstrations.

While these first-look events are free, an RSVP is required. To register, click on the link below of the event you wish to attend.

Tuesday, October 3rd at the AFS Cinema, 6406 N Interstate, 35 Frontage Rd. Suite 3100, Austin TX 78752) from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Central; Register at www.eventbrite.com

Tuesday, October 10th at Red Sky Studios,184 Everett St., Allston, MA 02134), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Register at www.eventbrite.com

Friday, October 27th at John Sharaf Photography, 1231 Booth St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-4130 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

EST. Register at www.eventbrite.com

The EVA1, we know by now, is a 5.7K handheld cinema camera that contains Dual Native ISOs of 800/2500, records footage to low cost SD cards, and captures 14-stops of dynamic range. It is tailor-made for a number of shooting applications, including narrative, documentary, music videos, live events and more. Panasonic recently announced that the EVA1 will ship this Fall with a suggested list price of $7,495.

Follow the link more information about the Panasonic AU-EVA1.

