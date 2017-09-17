An Exclusive Look at the​ ​New​ ​EVA-1​ ​from​ ​Panasonic

A nice fit​ between​ ​the​ ​Varicam​ ​and​ ​the​ ​GH5

By Kenny McMillan September 17, 2017 Featured, Production

On​ ​September​ ​14th,​ ​the​ ​new​ ​Super35​ ​EVA-1​ ​from​ ​Panasonic​ ​was​ ​presented​ ​for​ ​evaluation​ ​at the​ ​Academy​ ​of​ ​Motion​ ​Picture​ ​Arts​ ​and​ ​Sciences,​ ​along​ ​with​ ​three​ ​shorts​ ​in​ ​the​ ​lovely​ ​Linwood Dunn​ ​Theater​ ​to​ ​show​ ​off​ ​the​ ​images​ ​it​ ​can​ ​produce. I stopped by to see what they looked like.

My​ ​main​ ​camera​ ​is​ ​a​ ​Canon​ ​C100mkII​ ​and​ ​I’ve​ ​been​ ​eyeing​ ​this​ ​new​ ​Panasonic​ ​as​ ​a​ ​potential replacement​ ​since​ it was ​announced.​ ​I​ ​absolutely​ ​love​ ​the​ ​image​ ​I’ve​ ​been​ ​getting​ ​out​ ​of​ ​the Canon,​ ​especially​ ​after​ ​modifying​ ​some​ ​color​ ​and​ ​gamma​ ​settings,​ ​so​ ​I​ ​wasn’t​ ​in​ ​any​ ​hurry​ ​to switch​, ​but​ ​I​ ​might​ ​be​ ​now.​ ​This​ ​thing​ ​is​ ​pretty​ ​cool.

Right​ ​off​ ​the​ ​bat,​ ​it has​  ​14+​ ​stops​ ​of​ ​latitude​ ​that​ ​the​ ​films​ ​showed​ ​would​ ​seem​ ​to​ ​corroborate. If​ ​there’s​ ​one​ ​thing​ ​I​ ​want​ ​in​ ​a​ ​camera,​ ​it’s​ ​as​ ​much​ ​latitude​ ​as​ ​possible.​ ​I’ll​ ​take​ ​1080p​ ​if​ ​I’ve​ ​got a​ ​10bit​ ​4:2:2​ ​image​ ​with​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​dynamic​ ​range.​ ​This​ ​camera​ ​ticks​ ​both​ ​boxes.​ ​The​ ​cameras used​ ​to​ ​shoot​ ​the​ ​films​ ​were​ ​pre-production​ ​models,​ ​but​ ​you​ ​wouldn’t​ ​think​ ​it​ ​with​ ​how​ ​well​ ​the shorts​ ​came​ ​out.

In​ ​Elle​ ​Schneider’s​ ​film​ ​​Near​ ​to​ ​Superstition,​ ​​there’s​ ​a​ ​scene​ ​in​ ​which​ ​a​ ​character​ ​approaches​ ​a group​ ​of​ ​women​ ​sitting​ ​around​ ​a​ ​campfire​ ​(the​ ​only​ ​source​ ​of​ ​light)​ ​and​ ​in​ ​the​ ​wide,​ ​amazingly, you​ ​can​ ​see​ ​stars​ ​in​ ​the​ ​background.​ ​That’s​ ​the​ ​kind​ ​of​ ​sensitivity​ ​afforded​ ​by​ ​the​ ​Dual​ ​Native ISO​ ​in​ ​the​ ​EVA-1,​ ​coming​ ​in​ ​at​ ​800​ ​and​ ​2500.​ ​On​ ​top​ ​of​ ​that​ ​rather​ ​amazing​ ​feat,​ ​the​ ​fire rendered​ ​beautifully,​ ​which​ ​is​ ​something​ ​many​ ​cameras​ ​simply​ ​fail​ ​at.​ ​The​ ​ISO​ ​switching​ ​feature and​ ​great​ ​color​ ​space​ ​also​ ​made​ ​it​ ​easy​ ​for​ ​both​ ​Elle​ ​and​ ​Johnny​ ​Derango​ ​(director​ ​of​ ​the second​ ​film,​ ​​Radio​ ​88​)​ ​to​ ​shoot​ ​in​ ​caves,​ ​outside​ ​under​ ​streetlamps,​ ​and​ ​other​ ​traditionally difficult​ ​situations.

In​ ​regards​ ​to​ ​that​ ​color​ ​space,​ ​it​ ​exceeds​ ​the​ ​BT2020​ ​allowing​ ​for​ ​HDR​ ​acquisition​ ​and​ ​as​ ​far​ ​as color​ ​looks​ ​essentially​ ​like​ ​the​ ​rest​ ​of​ ​Panasonic’s​ ​higher​ ​end​ ​line,​ ​making​ ​it​ ​a​ ​solid​ ​B-Cam choice​ ​for​ ​a​ ​Varicam​ ​shoot​ ​if​ ​need​ ​be.​ ​Or,​ ​if​ ​you​ ​simply​ ​just​ ​like​ ​Panasonic’s​ ​colors,​ ​this​ ​is​ ​right up​ ​your​ ​alley.​ ​I’ve​ ​never​ ​been​ ​their​ ​biggest​ ​fan,​ ​as​ ​being​ ​a​ ​first​ ​adopter​ ​of​ ​the​ ​AF100​ ​left​ ​a​ ​bad taste​ ​in​ ​my​ ​mouth,​ ​but​ ​the​ ​EVA-1​ ​is​ ​having​ ​me​ ​seriously​ ​reconsider​ ​that​ ​position​ ​with​ ​how​ ​good of​ ​an​ ​image​ ​it​ ​can​ ​produce​ ​in​ ​such​ ​a​ ​small​ ​package.​ ​It’s​ ​also​ ​got​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​features​ ​I​ ​seriously love,​ ​which​ ​I’ll​ ​get​ ​into​ ​here​ ​in​ ​a​ ​bit.

One​ ​thing​ ​I’d​ ​argue​ ​after​ ​seeing​ ​the​ ​unfiltered​ ​​Near​ ​to​ ​Superstition​ ​​right​ ​behind​ ​the ProMist-heavy​ ​​Radio​ ​88,​ ​​is​ ​that​ ​this​ ​camera’s​ ​image​ ​wants​ ​to​ ​be​ ​softened​ ​up​ ​a​ ​bit.​ ​The​ ​recent popularization​ ​of​ ​vintage​ ​glass​ ​and​ ​diffusion​ ​won’t​ ​stop​ ​with​ ​the​ ​EVA-1.​ ​That​ ​being​ ​said,​ ​there are​ ​plenty​ ​of​ ​situations​ ​where​ ​you’ll​ ​want​ ​to​ ​shoot​ ​clean,​ ​and​ ​in​ ​that​ ​case​ ​you’ll​ ​be​ ​well​ ​served here​ ​as​ ​the​ ​picture​ ​is​ ​tack​ ​sharp​ ​but​ ​not​ ​in​ ​a​ ​“video”​ ​way.

Some​ ​features​ ​I​ ​immediately​ ​liked​ ​were​ ​the​ ​focus​ ​and​ ​horizon​ ​assistants,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​the​ ​three built-in​ ​ND​ ​filters​ ​rated​ ​at​ ​0.6,​ ​1.2​ ​and​ ​1.8.​ ​In​ ​regards​ ​to​ ​the​ ​assistants,​ ​Panasonic​ ​has developed​ ​a​ ​new​ ​way​ ​to​ ​judge​ ​focus​ ​by​ ​placing​ ​green​ ​squares​ ​over​ ​the​ ​areas​ ​of​ ​the​ ​image​ ​that are​ ​in​ ​focus​ ​that​ ​get​ ​larger​ ​as​ ​that​ ​area​ ​becomes​ ​sharper.​ ​This​ ​works​ ​well​ ​in​ ​most​ ​of​ ​the situations​ ​we​ ​tried​ ​it​ ​in,​ ​but​ ​didn’t​ ​really​ ​work​ ​in​ ​very​ ​dark​ ​scenes​ ​as​ ​it​ ​would​ ​appear​ ​to​ ​be contrast-based,​ ​so​ ​there​ ​is​ ​that.​ ​The​ ​room​ ​we​ ​were​ ​in​ ​was​ ​pretty​ ​dark​ ​already,​ ​but​ ​I​ ​had​ ​to​ ​point the​ ​lens​ ​at​ ​some​ ​duvetyne​ ​in​ ​the​ ​shadows​ ​for​ ​it​ ​to​ ​stop​ ​working,​ ​so​ ​take​ ​that​ ​as​ ​you​ ​will.​ ​The camera​ ​includes​ ​traditional​ ​focus​ ​peaking​ ​as​ ​well.

In​ ​the​ ​image​ ​above​ ​you​ ​can​ ​also​ ​see​ ​two​ ​yellow​ ​lines​ ​on​ ​either​ ​side​ ​of​ ​the​ ​image:​ ​that’s​ ​your horizon​ ​assist.​ ​As​ ​you​ ​tilt​ ​the​ ​camera,​ ​the​ ​vertical​ ​lines​ ​extend​ ​in​ ​either​ ​direction​ ​showing​ ​you​ which​ ​way​ ​you’re​ ​angled.​ ​I​ ​shoot​ ​handheld​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​and​ ​on​ ​my​ ​Canon​ ​I​ ​have​ ​the​ ​middle-frame​ ​line overlay​ ​up​ ​on​ ​my​ ​image​ ​at​ ​all​ ​times​ ​and​ ​have​ ​to​ ​judge​ ​it​ ​against​ ​something​ ​in​ ​the​ ​frame,​ ​so​ ​this is​ ​a​ ​big​ ​plus​ ​for​ ​me.​ ​I​ ​also​ ​love​ ​the​ ​fact​ ​that​ ​all​ ​the​ ​information​ ​is​​ ​outside​ ​​of​ ​the​ ​image​ ​on​ ​your monitor.​ ​Nothing​ ​is​ ​more​ ​annoying​ ​than​ ​having​ ​to​ ​clear​ ​your​ ​display​ ​just​ ​to​ ​see​ ​what’s​ ​going​ ​on.

Another​ ​feature​ ​I​ ​love​ ​is​ ​the​ ​“home”​ ​button.​ ​Aside​ ​from​ ​simply​ ​bringing​ ​you​ ​back​ ​to​ ​the​ ​main screen,​ ​a​ ​second​ ​press​ ​shows​ ​you​ ​an​ ​Arri-esque​ ​information​ ​panel,​ ​the​ ​settings​ ​of​ ​which​ ​you can​ ​modify​ ​by​ ​simply​ ​touching​ ​the​ ​screen.​ ​Very​ ​nice,​ ​and​ ​very​ ​handy​ ​in​ ​the​ ​field.​ ​The​ ​rest​ ​of​ ​the menus​ ​are​ ​similar​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Varicam​ ​line.

Now,​ ​you​ ​may​ ​notice​ ​that​ ​there’s​ ​no​ ​viewfinder.​ ​This​ ​may​ ​or​ ​may​ ​not​ ​bother​ ​you,​ ​but​ ​after​ ​the initial​ ​shock​ ​I​ ​had​ ​to​ ​admit​ ​that​ ​I​ ​almost​ ​never​ ​use​ ​the​ ​one​ ​on​ ​my​ ​Canon​, ​so​ ​it​ ​wouldn’t​ ​be​ ​that big​ ​of​ ​a​ ​deal.​ ​Your​ ​preferences​ ​will​ ​obviously​ ​dictate​ ​how​ ​that​ ​affects​ ​you.​ ​The​ ​placement​ ​of​ ​the LCD​ ​is​ ​really​ ​nice,​ ​however,​ ​being​ ​located​ ​right​ ​around​ ​where​ ​it​ ​is​ ​on​ ​a​ ​C300.​ ​It​ ​also​ ​comes​ ​with its​’ ​own​ ​sun​ ​shade,​ ​an​ ​accessory​ ​I’ve​ ​wished​ ​existed​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Canon​ ​for​ ​years.​ ​I​ ​tend​ ​to​ ​shoot around​ ​waist-height​ ​when​ ​running​ ​and​ ​gunning,​ ​and​ ​the​ ​screen​ ​is​ ​in​ ​prime​ ​position​ ​for​ ​that​ ​type of​ ​shooting.​ ​At​ ​just​ ​a​ ​hair​ ​over​ ​4.5lbs​ ​with​ ​a​ ​battery​ ​and​ ​lens,​ ​it’s​ ​light​ ​but​ ​feels​ ​substantial enough,​ ​and​ ​along​ ​with​ ​the​ ​ergonomic​ ​side-handle​ ​allows​ ​for​ ​very​ ​comfortable​ ​handheld operation​ ​in​ ​that​ ​position.​ ​The​ ​handle​ ​itself​ ​has​ ​2​ ​of​ ​the​ ​9​ ​user-assignable​ ​buttons​ ​both conveniently​ ​placed​ ​by​ ​where​ ​your​ ​fingers​ ​rest,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​a​ ​fingerwheel​ ​in​ ​the​ ​index-finger position​ ​as​ ​one​ ​would​ ​expect.

The​ ​top​ ​of​ ​the​ ​camera​ ​is​ ​completely​ ​flat​ ​after​ ​removing​ ​the​ ​top-handle​ ​and​ ​has​ ​numerous screw​ ​holes​ ​open​ ​for​ ​you​ ​to​ ​attach​ ​any​ ​number​ ​of​ ​accessories.​ ​Zacuto​ ​seems​ ​to​ ​be​ ​the​ ​brand partner​ ​of​ ​choice​ ​in​ ​this​ ​case​ ​with​ ​their​ ​Gratical​ ​and​ ​other​ ​accessories​ ​intended​ ​to​ ​take advantage​ ​of​ ​those​ ​mounting​ ​points​ ​on​ ​display​ ​next​ ​to​ ​the​ ​cameras.

Blissfully,​ ​the​ ​camera​ ​shoots​ ​to​ ​simple​ ​SDXC​ ​or​ ​SDHC​ ​cards​ ​in​ ​MOV​ ​or​ ​AVCHD,​ ​using​ ​the​ ​5.7K sensor​ ​to​ ​deliver​ ​4K,​ ​UHD,​ ​2K,​ ​1080p​ ​or​ ​720p​ ​and​ ​can​ ​do​ ​so​ ​to​ ​one​ ​or​ ​two​ ​cards simultaneously.​ ​In​ ​almost​ ​every​ ​case​ ​you’re​ ​getting​ ​your​ ​image​ ​in​ ​10bit​ ​4:2:2.​ ​Frame​ ​rates​ ​span from​ ​23.98​ ​(and​ ​24!)​ ​all​ ​the​ ​way​ ​up​ ​to​ ​a​ ​very​ ​respectable​ ​240p​ ​in​ ​2K.​ ​As​ ​someone​ ​who​ ​would probably​ ​shoot​ ​2K​ ​most​ ​of​ ​the​ ​time​ ​anyway,​ ​that’s​ ​fantastic.​ ​A​ ​128GB​ ​card​ ​will​ ​get​ ​you​ ​a​ ​little under​ ​two​ ​hours​ ​of​ ​recording​ ​time​ ​in​ ​most​ ​formats,​ ​unless​ ​you​ ​shoot​ ​something​ ​like​ ​422Intra 400M​ ​4K​ ​(40​ ​minutes)​ ​or​ ​AVCHD​ ​720p​ ​(35​ ​hours).​ ​If​ ​you’re​ ​shooting​ ​a​ ​doc​ ​or​ ​something​ ​and 1080p​ ​works​ ​just​ ​fine,​ ​you​ ​can​ ​shoot​ ​for​ ​11,​ ​12,​ ​or​ ​17​ ​hours​ ​on​ ​that​ ​same​ ​128GB​ ​card depending​ ​on​ ​what​ ​flavor​ ​of​ ​AVCHD​ ​you​ ​choose.​ ​Everything​ ​else​ ​comes​ ​in​ ​MOV.

If​ ​you’re​ ​in​ ​the​ ​latter​ ​situation​ ​you​ ​will​ ​either​ ​need​ ​a​ ​separate​ ​power​ ​solution​ ​or​ ​a​ ​handful​ ​of batteries​ ​as​ ​the​ ​largest​ ​brick​ ​they​ ​offer​ ​lasts​ ​for​ ​a​ ​relatively​ ​respectable​ ​5.5​ ​hours,​ ​whereas​ ​the bundled​ ​one​ ​clocks​ ​in​ ​at​ ​almost​ ​3​ ​and​ ​a​ ​half.

Overall​ ​this​ ​camera​ ​looks​ ​great.​ ​It​ ​nicely​ ​fits​ ​in​ ​between​ ​the​ ​Varicam​ ​and​ ​the​ ​introductory-level GH5,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​being​ ​a​ ​solid​ ​contender​ ​to​ ​Canon’s​ ​C200​ ​and​ ​Sony’s​ ​FS5.​ ​Well​ ​done,​ ​Panny.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

ART OF THE CUT with “IT” editor, Jason Ballantine, ASE

Term of the week: Super White

Kenny McMillan

Kenny McMillan is the founder and director of OWL BOT Digital Cinema located in West LA. His work spans the Internet from Vimeo to YouTube netting dozens of views. He’s previously worked as a local photographer for Red Bull.

You Might Also Like

This Art Of The Shot: “13 Reasons Why” Director of Photography Andrij Parekh

This Art Of The Shot: “13 Reasons Why” Director of Photography Andrij Parekh

July 18, 2017
Cine Gear Expo: Three Cameras

Cine Gear Expo: Three Cameras

June 05, 2017
iPhone app: FieldMonitor

iPhone app: FieldMonitor

May 24, 2017

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "An Exclusive Look at the​ ​New​ ​EVA-1​ ​from​ ​Panasonic"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Jamie LeJeune
Jamie LeJeune
Thank you for the detailed review. Just a minor thing, but it’s worth saying that BT2020 has no inherent bearing or connection to HDR. A camera can capture in the BT2020 color space yet not be suitable for HDR mastering if the camera sensor doesn’t have enough dynamic range. Conversely, cameras that only capture REC709 color can have enough dynamic range for HDR mastering (the original BMD Cinema Camera is an example). HDR and color gamut are two distinct things. On the display side the same is true. So, for example, the 2017 iMac has a wide color gamut display,… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
September 17, 2017 10:02 PM
Eduardo
Eduardo

I was wondering what is the latest out of getting 5.7k raw out of the camera? Is it 10bit, 12bit or 16bit raw? Thanks

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2017 8:04 AM
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails