NAB’s Centennial Celebration celebrated, again, products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry.

Cinema 4D 2023, from Maxon, is a winner in the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in the Graphics, Editing, VFX and Switchers category.

Selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 18, the NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners are products from companies exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show that are delivered within the 2023 calendar year. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at NAB Show.

Cinema 4D, a professional 3D modeling, animation, simulation, and rendering software package within the Maxon One offering of professional software solutions, is a winner in the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in the Graphics, Editing, VFX and Switchers category.

“We are honored that Cinema 4D 2023 has been recognized as an innovative solution within the visual effects and animation industry with this year’s NAB Product of the Year award,” says Maxon CEO, David McGavran. “With a number of impressive recent updates to the software, including exciting new tools and workflow improvements, we remain committed to developing ongoing intuitive and powerful solutions that meet the needs of the community and allow our users to unlock even greater levels of creativity. We believe this award showcases our ability to deliver on that promise.”

With its powerful features and an easily accessible intuitive user interface that makes creating complex 3D projects effortless, it is considered one of the most popular tools used by professionals in the film, animation, game and visual effects industries. The software includes a vast library of pre-built objects, materials, and lighting setups that can be used to speed up workflows and enhance creativity. In addition, with support for multiple file formats and integration with other professional software solutions, Cinema 4D is an essential tool for any professional in the film or animation industry looking to create high-quality 3D content. The latest Spring update from Maxon saw impressive modeling and simulation updates, as well as optimized workflows in Cinema 4D 2023.

Cinema 4D 2023, a tool for storytellers

The Product of the Year Award for Cinema 4D 2023 happens as NAB Show is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment. It is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

“During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb. “Congratulations to Maxon for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of Cinema 4D 2023, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle.”