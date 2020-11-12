Maxon announced that the company has updated its Cinema 4D for the M1 Macs and also made available Cinebench Release 23 benchmarking tool which will also run on Apple silicon.

Cinema 4D is the first professional 3D animation tool available for the new Macs. Maxon announced that its software will be available for the new M1-powered Macs when they ship.

Maxon has a two-decade long history of being the first professional 3D package to support Apple innovations, including being the first to offer multiprocessing on the Mac, the first to support Mac OS X, the first to run on Intel Macs, the first to support 64-bit on a Mac and now the first available for the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by M1.

“Apple has a knack for developing groundbreaking technologies and M1 is no exception,” states David McGavran, Maxon CEO. “The new systems deliver industry-leading speed and power, with high performance GPUs. For a 3D artist, these speed and efficiency gains will be invaluable to the creative process. Cinema 4D running on M1 will deliver a world-class workflow experience.”

Hot on the heels of the official M1 announcement, Maxon also revealed that it has released Cinebench Release 23 , an update to the company’s industry standard cross-platform benchmarking application trusted by developers, analysts and users alike to evaluate hardware performance. Cinebench uses advanced algorithms to visualize and render a three-dimensional scene on a computer. Cinebench scores are used by hardware manufacturers to optimize CPUs during the development process, as well as press and consumers to evaluate systems.

Cinebench R23 for M1-powered Macs

“For more than a decade, Cinebench has been the go-to tool for hardware manufacturers and industry analysts to evaluate system performance,” said David McGavran, Maxon Chief Executive Officer. “Cinebench R23 delivers the most accurate and stable results for the latest hardware, including Apple’s recently announced M1-powered Macs, ensuring users are operating on the highest performing systems for demanding content creation and rendering workloads.”

Cinebench R23 feature highlights

Cinebench is now based on the latest Release 23 code using updated compilers, and has a minimum runtime activated by default (previously hidden in preferences)

Cinebench R23 delivers more stable and accurate results for high-performance systems and allows users to check that the hardware is able to deliver the performance steadily, without throttling down due to thermal issues.

Users now have the option to directly test the single core performance without manually enabling the “Advanced benchmark” option. The “Advanced benchmark” allows users to set arbitrary minimum runtimes to stress test the hardware for even longer periods of time.

Because of the code and compiler changes, Cinebench score values are readjusted to a new range so they should not be compared to scores from previous versions of Cinebench.

Cinebench R23 leverages the same powerful 3D engine in Cinema 4D Release 23 (Cinema 4D R23) to accurately evaluate CPU rendering performance capabilities across various systems and platforms. It is offered free-of-charge. The application runs on Windows 10 on Intel or AMD 64-bit CPU with SSE3 support or macOS 10.13.6 or higher with 64-bit CPU running on Intel-based Apple Macintosh and 4 GB RAM or on Apple silicon.

Cinebench Release 23 is available from the Maxon website as well as the Microsoft and Apple app stores. Cinema 4D R23, which is also available for both macOS and Windows, is also available from Maxon and there is a trial version to test. Visit Maxon’s website for a complete list of new features and updates.