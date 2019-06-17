Production

Cine Gear: VISTA-M Lenses by T M Camera Solutions

Modern mechanics and Vintage Look

Profile Picture Brian Hallett June 17, 2019

A mix of modern optical performance and function with the character of a vintage lens. The all-new Masterbuilt VISTA-M lenses are Large Format lenses. The entire lens range has an aperture of T1.4 and a flair for flare.

These lenses are all about delivering vintage character. Like many older lenses, these MasterBuilt VISTA-M lenses all have very clear center sharpness and a look our Nathan Thompson thought reminded him of Canon C-35 vintage cinema lenses.

VISTA-M

Like a lot of the new lenses on the market, these lenses have a vintage look, but with the added benefit of modern optics, and solid, modern mechanics. T M Camera Solutions told us they came up with a special optical process that combines a vintage look, with good center sharpness and softness to the edges of the frame.VISTA-M

When we talked to T M Camera Solutions they told us most of the VISTA-M focal lengths will cover the ARRI Alexa 65 sensor. According to T M Camera Solutions, the VISTA-M 6 lens set will sell for around $75,000 USD and the first sets will be available in August of this year. These lenses will be available in either PL, LPL, and Panavision lens mounts.

VISTA-M

VISTA-M Focal Lengths

  • 18mm T1.4
  • 25mm T1.4
  • 35mm T1.4
  • 50mm T1.4
  • 85mm T1.4
  • 105mm T1.4
  • 135mm T1.4

VISTA-M

VISTA-M


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Cine Gear 2019: cMotion Cinefade VariND and Depth of Field

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

You Might Also Like

Cine Gear 2019: cMotion Cinefade VariND and Depth of Field
Production

Cine Gear 2019: cMotion Cinefade VariND and Depth of Field

Subtle image control when done very well is subtextual to the viewer. To execute...
Cine Gear: Cooke Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF Lenses
Production

Cine Gear: Cooke Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF Lenses

Large Format. Full Frame. That super shallow depth of field. The evolution of filmmaking...
Cine Gear: The Panasonic 6K Full-Frame Lumix S1H
Production

Cine Gear: The Panasonic 6K Full-Frame Lumix S1H

This camera, according to Panasonic, is designed especially for film production. The LUMIX S1H...
Cine Gear 2019: Shot On Cooke. “A Motion Gallery”
Production

Cine Gear 2019: Shot On Cooke. “A Motion Gallery”

If you are a painter and you want to learn from the Masters you...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of