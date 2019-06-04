Production

Cine Gear: Fujinon Premista 28-100mm and 80-250mm Zoom Lenses

“Rhinestone Blue” First Film Shot With Premista Lenses

June 03, 2019

At Cine Gear 2019 PVC not only got to see the Fujinon Premista 28-100mm Large Format Cinema Zoom in action but we also got to watch the first every film shot with the Premista 28-100, “Rhinestone Blue.” The short film, shot by master cinematographer Tobias Schliessler, ASC and directed by his daughter, Aisha Schliessler.

The Premista 28-100 T2.9 has a constant aperture of T2.9 throughout the zoom range. Back in April, we saw this lens on the NAB 2019 convention hall floor and were impressed. At Cine Gear 2019 we were even more impressed. During a special screening of the first film to shoot on the Premista, “Rhinestone Blue” we saw really what Fujinon has accomplished and that was a building a beautiful lens for cinema.

The image circle from both lenses will cover all large-format cinema cameras with the exception of the ARRI 65mm and its (54.12mm x 25.58mm) incredibly large image circle. The Fujinon Premista 80-250mm also has a constant aperture of T2.9 from 80mm – 200mm. After 200mm the aperture will ramp up to a T3.5. Premista

What is interesting is the Fujinon Premista lenses are identical in housing. The Iris, Zoom, and Focus rings are in the same position on each lens and both weigh the same amount while also being the same length. So similar are these two lenses cinematographer Tobias Schliessler, ASC was able to use the 80-250mm, which was a pre-production model, to balance his standby camera while the 28-100mm was in use. When they were ready they said they’d just swap from one to the other. The Fujinon Premista 28-100mm is priced at $38,800 and the 80-250mm is priced at $39,800.

FUJINON PREMISTA SPECIFICATIONS

 

Model namePremista 28-100mmT2.9Premista 80-250mm T2.9 -3.5 (under development)
Focal length28-100mm80-250mm
ApertureT2.9T2.9 (80-200mm) / T3.5(250mm)
Lens MountPL mountPL Mount
Compatible Image Size (diagonal)46.3mm46.3mm
Close Focus0.8m / 2ft 7in1.5m / 4ft 11in
Angular Field of View (H x V)
40.96mm x 21.60mm*1		28mm: 72.4° x 42.2°
100mm: 23.1° x 12.3°		80mm: 28.7° x 15.4°
250mm: 9.5° x 4.9°
Angular Field of View (H x V)
36mm x 24mm *2		28mm: 65.5° x 46.4°
100mm: 20.4° x 13.7°		80mm: 25.4° x 17.1°
250mm: 8.2° x 5.5°
Angle of Focus Rotation280°280°
Angle of Zoom Rotation120°120°
Angle of Iris Rotation48°48°
Iris Blades1313
Front Diameter114mm114mm
Length (approx.)255mm / 10in255mm / 10in
Weight (approx.)3.8kg / 8.4lbs.3.8kg / 8.4lbs.
*1Aspect ratio 1:1.90
*2Aspect ratio 1:1.50
*3Aspect ratio 1:1.78

Cine Gear: Panasonic’s LCND. 1 Filter. 6 Stops of ND

Cine Gear: The Arri Alexa Mini LF and the Arri “Look”

Brian Hallett
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer.

