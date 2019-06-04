Cine Gear: Fujifilm GFX100 Medium Format Camera with a 100MP Sensor

At Cine Gear 2019 we had the opportunity to meet the 100 Mega Pixel Fujifilm GFX100. This is not your father’s medium format camera, no. The Fujifilm GFX100 is a mirrorless digital camera system bringing the highest level of digital image quality to your grummy photographer hands in either video or still frames.

The GFX100 uses a large format CMOS sensor with over 100 million pixels making the GFX100 the highest resolution mirrorless digital camera ever produced. The 55mm diagonal length large format CMOS sensor can also shoot 4K 30P 10-bit color depth video. Not too shabby for a medium format mirrorless camera.

The GFX100 delivers smooth gradation and image sharpness with the high-resolution sensor. This is made possible thanks to FUJIFILM’s expertise in medium format which has been gained since the days of film cameras. Maybe in the future, we can see this type of mirrorless camera tech in a dedicated cinema camera from Fujifilm / Fujinon.

The GFX100 uses the X-Processor 4, FUJIFILM’s latest image processing engine to quickly optimize the data from the fast, high-resolution image sensor. Despite the massive amount of data involved, the processor handles it at a speed. You can also apply the Film Simulation modes to 100MP+ image data to achieve FUJIFILM’s unique styles of color and tone reproduction.

The GFX100 allows users to capture images in various formats and image qualities. This includes uncompressed / lossless compressed RAW and JPEG formats of varying image sizes, aspect ratios and compression ratios. Its in-camera RAW processing gives the option of saving 8bit or 10bit color depth images as 8bit or 16bit TIFF files. When using a 35mm format lens via a mount adapter, the camera can record images in a 36.0mmx24.0mm frame at the center (60.8M) as JPEG or TIFF (in-camera RAW processing) formats.

Fujifilm GFX Details:

Compact and lightweight body

Weather resistant structure

100MP+ 55mm diagonal length * large format CMOS sensor

large format CMOS sensor X-Processor 4

In body image stabilization

4K/30P movie / 10bit color depth

Phase detection pixels across the entire sensor

