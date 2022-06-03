Renowned lens giant ZEISS is pulling out the stops at Cine Gear Expo June 9, 10, and 11, 2022 with a host of activities and events dedicated to cinematography.

All Cine Gear attendees are welcome at Booth #143 during the Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles, to discover the ZEISS Prime and Radiance lenses and the new VFX studio software solution, CinCraft Mapper.

ZEISS will be present at Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles to show the company’s range of cine optics including the new wide 15mm T1.8 lens which completes the 14-lens Supreme Prime set. Attendees can also see the Supreme Prime Radiance family, known for stunning blue flare capability as well as CZ.2 full-frame Cinema Zooms and CP.3 cinematography lenses.

Also in the booth, the optics pioneer will demonstrate the new VFX studio software solution, ZEISS CinCraft Mapper that opens the door to a whole new workflow ecosystem. This groundbreaking digital service quickly and easily provides frame-accurate lens distortion and shading data essential to VFX for the most cinematic digital compositing and matchmoving.

CinCraft Mapper, new VFX studio software

CinCraft Mapper is a digital service that provides frame-accurate lens distortion and shading data for post-production – fast and easy. All lens data are based on your shot metadata, you don’t have to worry about missing or sloppy lens grids anymore. No matter if you prefer working with a GUI or a command line interface, if you use Linux, Windows, or macOS, CinCraft Mapper is the right choice – available 24/7.

ZEISS claims that CinCraft Mapper allows the VFX department to get accurate lens characteristics for a wide range of cinema lenses. Distortion characteristics are provided in form of ST Maps for each requested lens setting and specifically for your recording conditions. After local generation, ST Maps can be used by the majority of matchmoving and compositing software easily.

Throughout the show ZEISS will also with a host of activities and events dedicated to cinematography. Here are some of the highlights:

ZEISS Conversations kick-off Thursday, 3:45-4:45, in Petree Hall with a roundtable regarding how each artist achieves their special “look” and finding the right balance of art and technology. Moderated by ZEISS Cinematography’s Snehal Patel, panelists include Michael Dallatorre, Michelle Clementine and George Mooradian ASC.

ZEISS cinematography conversations

Following at 5:30pm in room 515A ZEISS will host the Women in Media WIM +ZEISS Awards Ceremony to celebrate the semi-finalists, finalists, and announce the winners of the prestigious annual honors. Judges include ASC members Johnny Simmons, Tami Reiker, Alan Caso, Sandra Valde-Hansen, and David Harp as well as cinematographers, Laura Merians Gonçalves and Ana M. Amortegui. All Cine Gear attendees are welcome.

Friday 4:30pm ZEISS Conversations continues in Petree Hall with cinematographer Eszter Csepeli. A founding member of the Hungarian Cinematography Association (HCA), she joins Snehal Patel to discuss her body of work, including the Palme d’Or nominated short, The Execution, as well as her upcoming feature, The Flower of the Apple Tree, lensed on ZEISS Supreme Primes.

Then Saturday at 3:00pm in Room 515A, Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC stops by to talk about his cinematography on Game of Thrones, Lovecraft Country, Ray Donovan and Westworld and the upcoming series American Gigolo, filmed with Supremes, including the newest edition to the family, the 15mm.

For more information on ZEISS and links to online ZEISS Conversations visit: www.zeiss.com/cine-democenter.