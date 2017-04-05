Significant expansions to Cartonis’ Master, Maxima and Lambda lines of fluid heads are some of the news for NAB 2017, but the Italian company continues to innovate, revealing the new Total Dutch.

Cartoni has a long and rich history of developing innovative camera support systems. Its legacy of high quality Italian design and manufacturing has resulted in numerous patents and awards, and helped shape the modern broadcast and cinematography industries.

Reflecting the state of the art in camera support technology, Cartoni offers a wide product range, which reflects 80 years of know-how and experience, innovative solutions, patented technologies and the constant care of serving the professional in any shooting situation with any camera. The most recent example of that commitment is the Total Dutch head being presented at NAB 2017.

Total Dutch is a revolutionary head design for creating the ultimate in Dutch angle compositions. After setting the standard in 2000 with its famed Cartoni Dutch head, Cartoni has expanded the canted angle capability with total 360 degree rotation. The Total Dutch head can be mounted on any existing heavy duty pan and tilt head and provides nodal settings to any camera package up to 25 kg.

When it comes to tripods, Cartoni will introduce in Las Vegas a fast deployment tripod system, the SDS (Smart Deployment Series) tripod, and new fluid heads for broadcast, studio and digital cinema cameras: the MASTER 65 and MASTER 30 broadcast and studio heads, the MAXIMA 30 cinematography head, and the Lambda 25 3rd Axis and the innovative Total Dutch head.

Continuing its history of innovation, Cartoni’s new heads were developed to accommodate today’s most popular camera systems, both large and small, and provide maximum flexibility in the use of lenses and other accessories. “We’re very excited about technical advancements we were able to achieve in our new tripod and heads,” said Cartoni President and CEO Elisabetta Cartoni. “They were designed with direct feedback from operators and include a number of patented features that continue our legacy of advancing the art and science of image capture.”

New products include:

SDS (Smart Deployment Series) Tripod expands and improves upon Cartoni’s popular Smart Stop two-stage, single-lever trigger technology with a new Smart Lock mid-level spreader. It features a patented “no-bind” mechanism for fast spreading and collapsing. Combined, they form the most intelligent and fastest deployed 100mm tripod in the industry.

MASTER 65 is a heavy-duty head for broadcast cameras with larger zoom or box-type lenses. It features Cartoni’s patented Magnum counterbalance system and unique silicon fluid drag system, offering perfect balance, and the preference of heavier drag with smooth starts and stops and no backlash. The new drag system is essential for tight shots on long, zoomed lenses that are subject to subtle camera movements. At a payload capacity of 44 lbs. (20 kg) to 143 lbs. (65 kg), it is the largest fluid head in the MASTER series.

MASTER 30 features the patented Cartoni, “wing” counterbalance system that provides perfect balance throughout the full +/- 90 ° tilt range with no dead spots. Offered in a flat base, it can easily be converted to a 150 bowl base with optional adapter. Its rugged construction can handle payloads up to 66 lbs. (30kg).

MAXIMA 30 is designed for digital cinema camera packages. It comes with a patented counterbalance and fluid drag system, and a wide payload range of 6.6 lbs (3kg) to 66lbs (30kg). Pan and tilt brake controls are placed conveniently on the left (where operator muscle memory expects them) along with 4-rosette attachments for pan bars. The camera plate stage accepts all industry standard plates (ARRI, RED, etc.), and the safety lock and release latch can be activated with one hand to either disengage or remove the camera plate.

Lambda 25 3rd Axis is the latest accessory for CARTONI’s popular Lambda 25 head, featuring an innovative design allowing operators to perform complete 360° rotation on a third axis. Offering a nodal setting on three axis, it is ideal for shooting underslung off a jib arm, dolly shots, or on a slider.

Cartoni products can be seen at the Manios Digital/ Cartoni USA booth, Central Hall, C9521. NAB 2017 is April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

