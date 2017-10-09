The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its 3rd annual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 14. Get your FREE ticket to the event.

The invitation is clear: “come learn about careers in the motion picture industry from working Academy members and film professionals. Discover the skills, education and hard work needed to achieve your dreams.”

The annual event, now on its third edition, is back, with the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills as the place to visit to participate. Tickets for the Los Angeles event are free, but must be reserved in advance. For more information and to obtain tickets, click here. If you are unable to attend, don’t despair. The event will be live streamed on Oscars.org.

The day-long event will provide high school and college students the opportunity to learn about careers in the motion picture industry, as well as hear from Academy members, Oscar-winning and nominated filmmakers, and other industry professionals about the skills, education and hard work required to achieve success.

In a series of panels, Academy members and filmmakers will discuss their professions, share advice and address the skills that a career in film requires. Their areas of expertise span acting, writing, directing, songwriting and composing, sound design, editing, visual effects, make-up, costume design, production design and animation and students will get firsthand knowledge of working in the industry and identify essential skills for their respective careers. Sessions will also incorporate film clips and Q&As with students.

The panels and panelists are as follows:

Working Above the Line

Haifaa al-Mansour, writer-director, “Wadjda”

Eva Longoria, actress, “Lowriders”

Wendi McLendon-Covey, actress, “Bridesmaids”

Matt Reeves, writer-director, “War for the Planet of the Apes”

John Ridley, writer, “12 Years a Slave”

Patricia Riggen, director, “The 33”

Nina Yang Bongiovi, producer, “Fruitvale Station”

Moderated by Mike Muse, My Brother’s Keeper Champion

Lights, Camera, Action! Production

LaFaye Baker, stunt performer, “Baggage Claim”

Erin Benach, costume designer, “Loving”

Susan Benjamin, set decorator, “The Founder”

Carmen Cuba, casting director, “The Martian”

Xavier Grobet, cinematographer, “Brad’s Status”

Beverly Jo Pryor, makeup artist, “Hidden Figures”

Moderated by John Horn, KPCC’s “The Frame”

Get It in the Can! Post Production

Maryann Brandon, film editor, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Sean Faden, visual effects supervisor, “Fast & Furious 6”

Michelle Jackino, ‎executive creative director, Open Road Entertainment, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Ai-Ling Lee, sound designer, “The Maze Runner”

Alyson Moore, foley artist, “The Dark Knight”

Moderated by John Horn, KPCC’s “The Frame”

Music in Film: Evoking Emotion

Jordan Corngold, music editor, “Bridge of Spies”

Germaine Franco, composer-songwriter, “Coco”

Justin Hurwitz, composer-songwriter, “La La Land”

Trent Reznor, composer-songwriter, “The Social Network”

Morgan Rhodes, music supervisor, “Selma”

Taura Stinson, songwriter, “Rio 2”

Moderated by Mike Muse, My Brother’s Keeper Champion

The Reps: The Dream Team

Sonya Ede-Williams, public relations consultant, SYE Publicity

Scott J. Karol, Esq., attorney, KarolWilliams PC

Gabriel Mena, agent, Paradigm Talent Agency

Cameron Mitchell, agent, Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Jewerl Keats Ross, manager, Silent R Management

All Things Animation

Dale Baer, animator, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

Neysa Bové, visual development artist, “Moana”

Everett Downing Jr., animator/story artist, “Boss Baby”

Jorge Gutiérrez, director-character designer, “The Book of Life”

Vanessa Morrison, president, 20th Century Fox Animation

Simon Otto, head of character animation, “How to Train Your Dragon”

Moderated by Randy Haberkamp, the Academy’s Managing Director, Preservation and Foundation Programs

Careers in Film Summit happens O 9:00am PT – 6:00pm PT at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Was This Post Helpful: