Trying to figure who’s going to win Best Editing? Check out these interviews with the editors themselves.

Baby Driver with Paul Machliss

Shape of Water with Sidney Wolinsky, ACE

Dunkirk with Lee Smith, ACE

I, Tonya with Tatiana Riegel, ACE

I had an interview scheduled with Jon Gregory of Three Billboards, but we weren’t able to connect, but this interview IS coming.

Also for Best Picture:

Phantom Thread with Dylan Tichenor, ACE

The Post with Michael Kahn, ACE and Sarah Broshar.