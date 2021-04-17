Links to the ART OF THE CUT interviews with the winners of the 2021 ACE Eddie Awards

Congratulations to the editors who were nominated and who won ACE Eddies this year. The following list includes the winners of the ACE Eddies for 2021. Where an Art of the Cut interview has been done for the specific project or with the winning editor, links are included.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

The Trial of Chicago 7 Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Palm Springs Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Soul Kevin Nolting, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

My Octopus Teacher Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

The Last Dance “Episode I” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending” Trevor Ambrose, CCE (Interview completed and coming soon!)

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again” Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road” Chris McCaleb, ACE, Joey Liew

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Ozark “Wartime” Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE:

The Queen’s Gambit “Exchanges” Michelle Tesoro, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Cheer “God Blessed Texas” Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

David Byrne’s American Utopia Adam Gough, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Rick and Morty “Rattlestar Ricklactica” Lee Harting