Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 27 (w/ “1917” Editor Lee Smith, ACE)

A Conversation With an ACE Eddie and Oscar Winning Editor

December 24, 2019

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Art of the cut podcast with Oscar winner and master editor Lee Smith, ACE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Today Steve talks with Oscar and ACE Eddie winner Lee Smith, ACE about “1917.”  You likely know Lee as the editor of “Dunkirk”, “The Dark Knight”, “Master and Commander” & “The Truman Show.” You can see “1917” Christmas Day when it hits theaters nation wide. To listen to the full podcast, check out the below link:

If you prefer a written version of this interview, check out Steve’s article here.

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As a leading media storage company, Lacie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public.


