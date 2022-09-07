Canon announces new Cinema EOS Firmware updates for the Canon C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III.

The new firmware will strengthen the capabilities for the live production market for both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras – enabling both cameras to be used within live environments and multiple workflows.

For many Canon C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III users, the highlight will be the “Face Detection” during 120p and 100p high frame rates in the Slow & Quick function. This new face detection brings the C300 and C500 autofocus capabilities up to the R5’s.

The Canon Cinema EOS Firmware Update will be available in October 2022 free of charge.

Canon Cinema Camera C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III Key updates include: