Paving the way for a future where 8K is king, Canon introduced its first 8K broadcast zoom lenses, compatible with 8K broadcast cameras equipped with 1.25-inch sensors.

The two new lenses, which offer filmmakers new options in terms of coverage, will be available early 2020. The 7×10.7 KAS S will be available by special order beginning in January 2020, and the UHD-DIGISUPER 51 will be available by special order beginning in May 2020.

“8K broadcasting equipment is the newest frontier for covering sporting events and documentary productions around the globe,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Through the addition of our first 8K broadcast lenses, Canon is cementing our position on the cutting edge of the latest ultra-high resolution digital imaging solutions.”

The UHD-DIGISUPER 51 8K field zoom lens provides high-quality optical performance for 8K broadcast cameras from the center to the periphery of the screen. The lens is built with the world’s highest 51x zoom, as well as the world’s longest focal range from the wide-angle end of 15.5mm to the telephoto end of 790mm. In addition, the lens also features a built-in 1.5x extender that increases the maximum focal length to 1185mm. With the ability to realize high magnification, this lens provides users the same operability as a conventional 2/3-inch HDTV or 4K field zoom lens, allowing them to switch to 8K video shooting and production without changing the shooting style.

Designed for 1.25-inch sensors

The second lens announced, the 7×10.7 KAS S 8K, features a 7x zoom that covers a focal range of 10.7-75mm, the new 7×10.7 KAS S, making it ideal for a variety of broadcasting applications. From the center of the screen to the corners of the periphery, this lens has the resolution and contrast compatible with 8K broadcast cameras, while also having the same operability as a conventional 2/3-inch HDTV or 4K portable zoom lens. The 7×10.7 KAS S is equipped with key features designed to provide customers with a high-quality, user-friendly experience, including the mobility required for on-the-move shooting.

The lenses were designed to be used with 1.25-Inch image format size for 8K UHD live television. According to Canon, the early experimental 8K UHD live television coverages of sporting events proved critical to determining the image format size that could deliver the essential depth of field while also ensuring an individual image sensor photosite size that could sustain 8K MTF, adequate dynamic range, and luma signal to noise.

A 1.25-inch image format size balances those imaging parameters in tri-sensor cameras for 8K UHD live television. The 1.25-inch image format has a diagonal of 18.5mm as compared to the smaller 11.0mm of the 2/3-inch format and the larger 28.2mm of the Super 35mm format.

