Canon’s New EU-V3: Modular Expansion Unit For C300 and C500

With the increased move towards large format sensor cameras for broadcast, events, and live sports production – providing viewers with a unique perspective when watching their favorite teams play – Canon has listened to user requirements with the EU-V3 expansion module for both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III. Building on both cameras’ modular design, it expands and supports specific functionality for multi-camera and live productions.

For studio and live production use, the EU-V3 has a 4-pin XLR DC power input for constant power to both the expansion module and the camera body – no need for external batteries to power the devices.

The EU-V3 also offers an SDI return video feature, allowing real-time monitoring of a live broadcast feed from a production switcher. The return output destination can be selected from the VIDEO, EVF-V50, MON/HDMI, and SDI-OUT terminals. The EU-V3 also enables Tally support to alert the camera operator and the subject being captured. Both SDI Return video and Tally functions are essential for informing camera operators and their subjects of when their camera feed is live and the current status of the production.

The lens focus position can also be displayed on-screen when using the EU-V3 – with compatible broadcast and CINE-SERVO lenses via 12-pin serial communication. The Focus Position Meter, which users can choose to display along the top or right side of the screen, allows users to register multiple focus positions on a distance scale and highlights when the focus is achieved during manual operation – such as when selecting the finish line for a race.

The EU-V3 can be combined with the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) lens on the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras.

Canon EU-V3 Pricing and Availability

The EU-V3 Key and accessory are scheduled to be available in November and December 2022 for an estimated retail price and $2,999.00.

Canon EU-V3 Key Features: