The new field zoom lens, named UHD-Digisuper 66, delivers excellent image quality and operational control and features a 66x zoom ratio, making it ideal for sports and live event productions.

Canon announced today a new series of compact lenses for broadcast under the name UHDgc, featuring three new zooms that will be on show at the 2018 NAB Show. Now the company announces a new lens that will also debut at NAB 2018: the UHD-Digisuper 66.

A mid-range telephoto zoom lens for 4K UHD broadcast cameras, providing 4K optical performance for cameras that feature 2/3-inch sensors, the UHD-DIGISUPER 66 features a 66x zoom ratio, making it ideal for sports and live event productions. Leveraging Canon’s Optical Shift Image Stabilizer (Shift-IS), this new lens provides both handling and operational controls similar to existing field zoom lenses for HDTV broadcast cameras, offering stable imaging and comfortable maneuverability during indoor and outdoor sports broadcasting, medium-size broadcasting vans and more.

“As Canon continues to put the time and thought into the R&D of Field Lenses, we are very pleased with how the new UHD-DIGISUPER 66 advances the DIGISUPER product line,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The new lens delivers improved optical performance and operational enhancements that together meet the needs of 4K UHD production industry demands.”

The UHD-DIGISUPER 66 provides outstanding optical performance, resulting in beautiful images with no loss of sharpness or color from the center to the peripheral areas of image field. This lens possesses a focal length range of 9mm to 600mm, and features a built-in 2x extender that allows users to double the zoom range capabilities of the lens – up to 1200mm on the telephoto end. Additionally, Canon’s proprietary Shift-IS technology delivers smooth imaging with minimal blur during 4K shooting: a scenario in which even the most minor vibrations can severely impact the image. The lens is also compatible with standard broadcast zoom and focus demands, allowing for easy integration into a production setup.

The UHD-DIGISUPER 66 is scheduled to begin shipping in Fall 2018. In addition, the lens is being shown publicly for the first time at the Canon booth (C4325) at the NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas from April 9-12.