In January 2025, the Los Angeles area was struck by large-scale wildfires which are still ongoing. Now, Canon joins the list of companies supporting disaster Relief efforts in California, donating $1 million.

Canon’s donation to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the 2025 California wildfires will provide critical supplies and aid to affected communities.

Canon is another company helping to aid the affected communities amid continuing wildfires. The company just announced that to aid in the relief efforts, the Canon Group has donated a total of $1 million to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the 2025 California wildfires. The company also said this: “We at Canon would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected, and our thoughts go out to those who are suffering.”

“Canon has been doing business in the U.S. for 70 years since opening its New York branch office in 1955, and has grown thanks to the support of its many customers and partners and the efforts of its employees,” said Fujio Mitarai, Canon Inc. Chairman and CEO. “California is a particularly important region to us, and I am deeply saddened by these wildfires which are unprecedented in scale. Canon supports the relief efforts through this donation based on its corporate philosophy of Kyosei. We sincerely pray that the region will soon be able to begin the rebuilding and healing process.”

“We are proud to support the American Red Cross as they aid those impacted by the California wildfires,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Along with this donation, we extend our deepest appreciation to the first responders for their courageous efforts in the face of this tragedy. It’s important also to recognize the work of local videographers, news agencies, journalists, and photographers who document the events as they unfold and provide invaluable access to information and perspective to the world.”

“The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working day and night to deliver comfort and care to communities impacted by the wildfires in California,” said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We are so very grateful to Canon for their generous donation, which enables us to offer food, shelter and other essential support to families reeling from these devastating fires.”