Canon unveiled today a series of products in what the company says is its biggest product launch yet, presented by Canon Ambassadors and experts. Read our coverage and opinions in the next days.

The EOS R5 and the EOS R6, both with IBIS, are highlights in a launch live streamed to the world. The cameras, new 600mm and 800mm for the masses and other gear offer a path to a re-imagined future.

Canon has been busy, and today is the day that all is revealed. Or officially revealed, because since Canon’s drip-drip of information started, in February, about the EOS R5, multiple sources have published most of the information there is to know, not only about the EOS R5 but about everything else Canon is about to release.

In fact, it’s frustrating to know that most of what you’ll read in this introductory note has already been published elsewhere, as rumors that will, now, for the most part, be confirmed. When, for one reason or another, you’re bound to a NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) there isn’t much you can do but watch. Even if you’re not under a strict, signed NDA, as a journalist who needs to keep a good relationship with its sources, you’ll respect embargo dates – is there any other way to work? -, even if you feel your “news” will not be much news when you publish them.

The EOS R System is Canon’s priority for the future

Still, here we are, and when the first ProVideo Coalition readers read this note, Canon’s live streaming will be on. Watch it, or listen to it while browsing through the paragraphs here, which give you the essential info about the new products. But keep coming back to ProVideo Coalition, as we will have more info about the new products, with a deeper analysis of what they bring to the table. Expect longer articles on the new EOS R5 and EOS R6, about what the EOS R5 offers for video, and about the new lenses introduced by Canon, as well as coverage about the other gear announced.

Canon’s list of new products is a long one, with most products related to the new EOS R system, in a clear sign of Canon’s priorities for the future. Along with the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras, Canon launches four new RF lenses and two extenders, the RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, EXTENDER RF 1.4x, EXTENDER RF 2x. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300, an A3+ printer with the quality features of the award winning imagePROGRAF PRO series, also launches today.

Canon also introduces three new EOS accessories: a new battery for the EOS R5 and EOS R6, a battery grip and a battery grip style Wi-Fi transmitter. The LP-E6NH is a new longer life battery supplied with EOS R5, EOS R6 and compatible with all existing cameras that use the LP-E6 series batteries. It replaces replaces LP-E6N, with an increased capacity of 14% reaching 2130mAh, enabling users to shoot for longer while maintaining compatibility with existing products and accessories.

Nikon and Sony coming soon

The BG-R10 battery grip gives users the ability to power the bodies using two batteries (LP-E6/N/NH). The grip also offers duplicate controls for easier vertical shooting. The batrery grip enables extended, undisturbed shooting with EOS R5 and EOS R6, great for wedding, wildlife and news shooters. The WFT-R10 is a battery grip style Wi-Fi transmitter with 2×2 MIMO antennas for faster and longer-range transmission, compatible with EOS R5. WFT-R10 also features enhanced network processing enabling SFTP via Wi-Fi and includes a gigabyte speed via ethernet port.

Canon’s presentation kicks off a series of new announcements for the coming weeks. Nikon is not sleeping, and the company will, later in July, present its new mirrorless camera, a Z5, along with news about development of the Nikon Z6s and Nikon Z7s. Rumors websites as Photo Rumors have been busy adding notes to this list, about new lenses, potential new cameras and more.

Sony is also preparing to announce something, and the company said, in an interview published by DPReview, that the successor to the A7sII will arrive this Summer, and noted that “everything in this camera is new”. Apparently, the new camera will also offer a world’s first, with a 9.44 million dot EVF. So, apparently, high megapixel count in sensors is no longer the main battle, now it’s all about EVFs…