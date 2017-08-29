Canon EOS M100: step up from a smartphone

Canon’s new M series camera aims to be your “bridge” to move from a smartphone to a better tool. The EOS M100 may also appeal to Canon DSLR shooters after a system that uses the same lenses.

By Jose Antunes August 29, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

 

A touch screen and Dual Pixel CMOS AF are some of the assets of Canon’s new mirrorless camera, the M100, which introduces a newly designed interface.

Canon has been trying to make photography easy for those who hate manuals, and the new intuitive touch interface is part of that effort. Canon says the interface makes “it easy to choose settings and focus shots, while beginners can learn and improve on their photography using Canon’s Creative Assist function, an intuitive setting that allows users to execute their creative vision, even without an ‘expert level’ of camera knowledge. To make a scene brighter or blur backgrounds, users simply select their desired change within the Creative Assist menu, and the camera will automatically make corresponding setting adjustments, available immediately in live view. Preferred settings can be saved for next time, while those using the mode will begin to learn more advanced camera techniques to further pursue their creative vision—beyond just Auto Mode.”

Canon’s newest EOS M-Series offering helps expand creativity while providing the ability to capture photos that simply cannot be matched by smartphone photography. The EOS M100 camera is boosted by a powerful 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and the Canon DIGIC 7 processor. These attributes, alongside Canon lenses, are capable of rendering incredible details even when zoomed in on distant subjects or shooting in low-light scenarios, such as a dark restaurant. Packed with high-end features like Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which enables high-speed focusing for capturing fleeting moments nearly across the entire frame, and video mode, novice and enthusiast photographers alike will appreciate the tremendous capabilities of the new EOS M100 camera.

Video continues to be Full HD 1080/60p as Canon does not seem to bother moving most of its models to 4K. Users can also create time-lapse movies with the push of a button or use Hybrid Auto to pull still frames form HD video recording. Able to reach 4 fps or 6.1 with fixed AF, the camera has a ISO range 100-25,600, in-camera RAW conversion, HDR Backlight Control and Bulb exposure, which is great for those wanting to explore light painting.

The Canon EOS M100 is scheduled to be available in black or white in October 2017 for an estimated retail price of $599.99 with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens and $949.99 with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens and EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens. In addition, the Canon EOS EF-M Mount Adapter is currently available for a suggested retail price of $199.99.


Vuze VR camera will get live streaming… soon

Canon Macro lenses get Tilt and Shift

Jose Antunes

