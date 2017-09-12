The new 24-inch reference display from Canon features stable high luminance and 12G-SDI terminals, ideal for use on-set in broadcasting vans, and in-studio needs.

The line up of Canon’s reference displays continues to grow, with yet a new reference, the DP-V2411 4K HDR reference display, which provides users with detailed and precise color reproduction as well as high resolution, high contrast and high luminance, allowing for accurate review and confirmation of 4K and HDR video content.

Highlighting Canon’s proprietary display image processor, LED direct backlight system design and an In-Plane Switching (IPS) LCD screen, the DP-V2411 display reaches peak luminance and full-screen white luminance of 600 cd/m, helping to prevent changes in luminance that can occur depending on the video images being viewed. These video images feature, according to Canon, “stable high-luminance performance for even more precise luminance and color review confirmation of 4K HDR video when shooting on location or in a studio.”

Compared to a 4K reference display equipped with 3G-SDI that would require four cables to transmit 4K 60p footage, the Canon DP-V2411 Display features 12G-SDI terminals requiring a user to only use a single cable. By reducing the number of necessary cables, the display supports more cost-efficient, less time-consuming installation, while reducing weight and saving space.

Alongside the current lineup of Canon 4K HDR reference display, the Canon DP-V2411 supports Electro-Optical Transfer Functions (EOTF) such as Hybrid Log-Gamma, a broadcasting HDR standard; Perceptual Quantizer (PQ), a HDR standard for film production and transfer; and Canon’s proprietary log gammas—Canon Log, Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3. In addition, the new display features convenient shooting assist functions for all HDR standards as a waveform monitor. This displays the luminance level of input signals and a false color function, which overlays different areas of input images with colors depending on their luminance allowing for convenient review and confirmation of HDR images.

The DP-V2411 is scheduled to be available in early December 2017 for an estimated retail price of $20000.00.

