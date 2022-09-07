Canon Announces the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL 

Canon announces the brand new Cine-Servo 15-120mm T2.985-3.95 cinema lens that boasts two more millimeters of wide-angle viewing and 8K optical performance than the original 17-120mm Cine-Servo lens. If 2 millimeters on the wide side of a wide lens is a definite improvement over the older lens.

With the wider focal range, compact size, and lightweight combination, the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) supports Super 35mm and Full-Frame (with extender) sensor cameras, making it a great option for a range of cinema and broadcast productions. I recently shot a documentary and found the 17-120mm to be super useful, but I wanted a bit more wide lens than the 17mm. The 15-120mm is definitely on my list to try when rental shops have it available.

The built-in 1.5x extender can, well, extend the 120mm to a decent 180mm with minimal light lost to your exposure.

HD was great when HD was new, 4K lenses became necessary when 4K was widely adopted, and now we are entering an 8K world. The Canon CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL 8K optical performance can be maintained across the full focal length, providing consistently high image quality across the entire frame.

The CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) features Canon’s renowned warm color science, matching the existing range of Canon’s cinema lenses – and an 11-blade aperture, producing a beautiful, round bokeh. Offering outstanding optical performance – and breathtaking image quality for HDR, 4K, and 8K productions – the lens supports EF mount communication and advanced metadata capture with support for Cooke /i Technology™.

The PL mount version of the lens is also the first Canon CINE-SERVO lens to enable both ZEISS eXtended Data™ (XD) communication and Cooke /i Technology™. Featuring the same 16-bit encoder found in Canon’s broadcast and existing CINE-SERVO lenses, which provides accurate lens position, zoom, focus, and iris metadata, the information and communication functions between the lens and camera are paramount for VFX, virtual, and cinema productions.

The high-end CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) is available in both EF and PL mount, featuring a powerful and detachable servo motor drive unit. This adds to the lens’s versatility as it allows for live production and documentary-friendly Studio and Field- operation. The drive unit’s ergonomic hand grip and zoom rocker make on-the-go, shoulder/ENG-style shooting easy. With the drive unit’s two 20-pin ports for attaching zoom and focus controls and a third 20-pin that provides 16-bit encoded metadata for virtual systems, the lens also fits nicely into a tripod-mounted studio-style configuration.

Pricing and Availability

The CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) cinema lens is scheduled to be available in November and December 2022 for an estimated retail price of $30,999.00.

Canon CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) Key Features: