Canon Announces New Flex Zoom Lenses for Full-Frame Cameras

Canon U.S.A., Inc., just announced a new series of lenses for the company’s EF Cinema Lens lineup — the Flex Zoom Lens series of lenses. The first lenses in the series are the CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F/FP wide-angle zoom lens and the CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F/FP telephoto zoom lens. These two lenses signal a first from Canon, the first full-frame zoom lenses for cinema. Yes, we have a handful of broadcast lenses, but the CN-E 20-50mm and CN-E 45-135mm are purpose-built for full-frame 8K acquisition.

With the introduction of the zoom lenses featuring focal length ranges of 20-50mm for wide-angle and 45-135mm for telephoto, Canon now offers zoom lenses that cover the same range as its six existing prime (single focal length) lenses. The new large-aperture lenses feature high-level optical design and performance while maintaining the style and ease-of-use of Canon’s EF Cinema lens series.

T2.4 throughout the whole range is incredible, in my opinion. When paired with full-frame or large-format cameras, these lenses fully leverage the cameras’ signature shallow depth-of-field look and provide smooth and natural background blur, helping to produce powerful storytelling imagery. The lenses also maintain a bright T2.4 aperture across their entire zoom ranges allowing for image capture in natural light and darker environments. Full frame 135mm at T2.4 will look buttery, am I right?

Engineered with an optical configuration that creates the optimal placement of lens elements, including a large aperture aspherical lens and an anomalous dispersion glass lens, the CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F/FP and the CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F/FP lenses help reduce the potential for color smudging and chromatic aberrations. This engineering enables them two lenses to maintain high optical performance from the center of the image to the periphery when paired with 8K cameras. “When paired with 8K cameras,” can we expect an 8K cinema camera from Canon? Who knows, I’ll take the lenses for now.

In addition to supporting EF-mount data transmission2, the new lenses are also compatible with /i Technology3 from Cooke Optics. With this capability, recording metadata such as focus, zoom, aperture, and lens model can be transmitted via the lens mount for visualization on the camera itself. This additional information helps to contribute to more efficient workflows not only during on-location recording, but also during post-production and editing.

Flex Zoom Pricing and Availability

The Canon CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F/FP wide-angle zoom lens and Canon CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F/FP telephoto zoom lens are scheduled to be available in early June 2022 and early September 2022 for an estimated retail price of $21,999.00. This is an estimate; for now, prices may vary once the lenses hit the market.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products, including the new Flex Zoom Lens series of lenses, at the NAB Show 2022 (Booth #C4432) in Las Vegas, April 24th-27th.

Flex Zoom Lens Features

114mm front diameter

Full Frame image circle

Color matching with CN-E prime lenses

T2.4 aperture throughout the zoom range

$21,999.00 pricing

Focus/Zoom ring size matches between lenses

7.5lbs for 20-50mm

<8lbs for 45-135mm

11-blade iris

Swappable Lens Mounts

Features when used on Canon Cinema Cameras