The new report on 3D motion capture systems added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering shows trends and the impact of COVID-19 on the 3D motion capture global system market.

The 3D motion capture system market is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2025, with media and entertainment segment projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The 3D motion capture system market was valued at USD 163 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 266 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. The note opens the “3D Motion Capture System Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by System (Optical, Non-Optical) Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Media and Entertainment, Biomechanical Research and Medical), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report recently added to the website ResearchAndMarkets.com.

According to the 144 pages document, “the growth of the 3D motion capture system market is driven by increasing demand for high-quality 3D animation across industries, technological innovations in computer vision, and popularity of science fiction movies among the young population.”

The report also shares information on the effects of COVID-19, stating that global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide has affected prominent players across industries around the world, adding that “the foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the 3D motion capture system market.”

Increasing adoption of 3D motion capture

The non-optical 3D motion capture system is expected to grow at the highest Compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, during the forecast period, state the authors of the report. Non-optical systems are relatively cheaper than optical systems. Moreover, non-optical systems provide real-time data output with immediate feedback. The system offers multiple performance captures and does not use markers for operation. Hence, they are widely used for applications that require a reliable service.

As the use of motion capture becomes a regular part of modern filming, the media and entertainment segment is projected to account for the largest share of the 3D motion capture system market during the forecast period. The report notes that “the growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D motion capture systems for broadcast, live shows, and gaming. Because of the easy and real-time implementation of 3D motion capture systems for creating and animating new creatures and models in games and films, the media and entertainment application has a high share in the overall market.”

The document also adds a revelation that should not come as a surprise if you’ve been following the industry and recent developments: “the economic effects of COVID-19 are expected to impact the media and entertainment industry, which is expected to influence the growth of the 3D motion capture system market in 2020.”

Animation across films creates demand for 3D motion capture

Countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for 3D motion capture systems, one reads in the report, which concludes that “media and entertainment are some of the main application areas of 3D motion capture systems. Thus, increasing applications of animation across films are likely to create demand for 3D motion capture systems in the country.”

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, according to the report, but “COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. Asian countries under lockdown have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units. Thus, widely mandated stay-at-home orders are already having an impact on the various markets in APAC. This has impacted the demand for 3D motion capture systems in 2020.“

Key players in 3D motion capture

The key players in the 3D mocap system market include Northern Digital (Canada), OptiTrack (US), Vicon Motion System (England), Xsens Technologies (Netherlands), Noitom (China), Motus Digital (US), Motion Analysis (US), Phasespace (US), Qualiysis (Sweden), and Simi Reality Motion Systems (Germany).

OptiTrack is the largest motion capture provider in the world, offering high-performance optical tracking at the most affordable prices in the industry. The OptiTrack product line includes motion capture software and high-speed tracking cameras, as well as contract engineering services. Used by facilities worldwide in a variety of markets ranging from film and games to sports training and biomechanics, OptiTrack customers include the top in their respective fields.

For the report, the 3D motion capture system market has been segmented into technology, component, application, and region. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into an optical system and a non-optical system. Based on components, the 3D mocap system market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Applications studied in the report include media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, engineering design & industrial applications, education, and others. The 3D motion capture system market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).