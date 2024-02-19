The new BOYAMIC microphone is announced by BOYA as the ideal solution for anything from capturing interviews, recording podcasts, or shooting cinematic sequences.

The BOYAMIC is an all-in-one wireless microphone with on-board recording, redefining, according to BOYA, versatility and performance. BOYA claims that the BOYAMIC “is not just a wireless microphone – it’s a comprehensive solution that combines compatibility, on-board recording, and studio-quality sound. Elevate your audio game with BOYAMIC, the go-to choice for content creators who demand the best in performance and versatility.”

BOYAMIC “boasts 3-in-1 brilliance” adds the company, “offering effortless compatibility with nearly all shooting devices. This all-encompassing solution ensures a seamless experience for content creators by consolidating essential components into one versatile package. With BOYAMIC, enjoy the convenience of a diverse, scene-ready tool – it’s like having three powerful devices neatly packed into one box, ready to elevate your content creation journey.”

The BOYAMIC transmitter comes equipped with a generous storage capacity – 8GB onboard memory – supporting up to 15 hours of on-board recording. Bid farewell to worries about audio frame drops and losses – the BOYAMIC is designed to capture every moment with precision, delivering a flawless audio performance that enhances your creative endeavors.

According to BOYA, the BOYAMIC boasts studio-quality sound with enhanced audio details, setting a new standard for audio excellence. Featuring a 48kHz sampling rate, 24-bit bit depth, 90 dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and a maximum sound pressure level (SPL) of 120 dB, it ensures clarity, richness, and unparalleled precision. Whether you’re capturing interviews, recording podcasts, or shooting cinematic sequences, the BOYAMIC’s performance characteristics create a fresh benchmark for audio quality, making your content stand out with professional-grade sound.