BOYA is expanding its wireless microphone lineup with the launch of the BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3, two new AI-powered audio systems designed to cancel noise and revolutionize audio clarity.

Designed to address the distinct needs of professional filmmakers and mobile content creators, the BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 use BOYA’s groundbreaking AI chip powered by deep neural networks algorithms.

Officially announced at Integrate Middle East, the leading platform for Pro AV and Media Tech, connecting industry leaders with buyers across education, media and entertainment, which takes places until 15th May, in Dubai, the new BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 showcase BOYA’s continued investment in AI-driven sound capture and portable recording technologies.

At the heart of the two new AI-powered audio systems is BOYA’s groundbreaking AI chip powered by deep neural networks (DNNs) algorithms. Developed by the BOYA Acoustic Algorithm Engineering Team over three years of continuous research and more than 20,000 hours of deep learning on a database of over 700,000 real-time noise samples, BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 can achieve an impressive noise cancellation depth of up to 40 dB. This provides professionals, the company says, “with pristine audio capture that eliminates the common challenges of ambient noise during recordings.”

BOYAMIC 2: AI-Enhanced Wireless Audio for High-Standard Production

Positioned as BOYA’s new flagship system, the BOYAMIC 2 targets professional production environments where dynamic range, audio fidelity, and reliability are critical.

The BOYAMIC 2 features true AI noise cancellation up to 40 dB and a 32-bit float onboard recorder with built-in 8GB storage, enabling distortion-free capture across extreme volume ranges without the need to manually set input levels during unpredictable shoots.

Engineered for flexibility, the BOYAMIC 2 supports multi-transmitter and multi-receiver configurations (up to 2TX-4RX), offering scalable options for solo operators, multi-cam setups, and live productions. With a 90 dB signal-to-noise ratio, automatic gain control, limiting, a safety backup track, and a wireless range of up to 300 meters, it brings studio-grade sound capture to complex field environments — from film sets to live performances.

BOYALINK 3: Compact Audio Solutions for Everyday Creators

While the BOYAMIC 2 aims at high-end workflows, the new BOYALINK 3 brings BOYA’s AI noise reduction technology to a wider audience. Built into a 9g, button-sized transmitter, the Link 3 system is optimized for mobile journalism, travel vlogging, and casual streaming. It captures 48kHz/24-bit audio with an 85 dB signal-to-noise ratio and offers triple distortion protection for flawless recording n, all in a package that emphasizes plug-and-play simplicity.

With support for real-time 3.5mm monitoring, cross-platform compatibility (USB-C, Lightning, and TRS connections), customizable EQ tuning through the BOYA Central app, and up to 30 hours of total battery life via its charging case, the BOYALINK 3 is designed to meet the needs of creators working across varied, fast-paced environments.

Solutions to push AI Audio forward

The introduction of the BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 reflects BOYA’s strategic focus on refining creator-centric audio solutions. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, the company has differentiated its lineup to serve both the growing technical demands of professional production and the accessibility needs of mobile-first content creators. By embedding advanced AI algorithms into both flagship and entry-level devices, BOYA is aiming to make high-fidelity, intelligent audio more accessible across the creative landscape.

The BOYAMIC 2 will be priced between $100–$200, while the BOYALINK 3 will be available between $75–$120, with both products officially available beginning May 14, 2025.