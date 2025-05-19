BOYA is expanding its wireless audio lineup with a new product aimed at creators working across multiple recording scenarios, the BOYA Magic, designed to adapt to four different scenarios.

Launching on Kickstarter today, May 19, the new BOYA Magic microphone departs from conventional form-factor constraints, offering a compact, modular design.

The new BOYA Magic follows closely behind the release of BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3—two recently launched wireless systems focused on high-fidelity capture and everyday content workflows, respectively. Now, with this new product, BOYA expands its wireless audio lineup with a solution aimed at creators working across multiple recording scenarios: the new microphone departs from conventional form-factor constraints, offering a compact, modular design—measuring just 13mm thick and weighing only 7g—that can transition between four usage modes: lavalier, handheld, desktop, and on-camera.

While BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 introduced the company’s latest AI-driven acoustic architecture, the shape-shifting wireless microphone BOYA Magic repurposes that same core for a more flexible microphone system that adapts across different shooting styles and content setups. With the new product introduced through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, BOYA aims to address the multi-setup challenge in content creation stating that “as content creation becomes increasingly fluid—spanning interviews, vlogs, streams, and voiceovers in a single workflow—equipment fragmentation remains a common friction point.”

BOYA Magic appears to be a direct response to that trend: instead of requiring separate devices for each setup, it consolidates four common configurations into a single, pocketable unit. The transmitter weighs just 7g, and when used in desktop or on-camera mode, it pairs with an ultra-compact charging case for support.

Though compact, the system supports 48kHz/24-bit recording, a 144 dB dynamic range, and AI-based real-time noise filtering, trained on 700,000+ audio samples and 20,000 hours of deep learning to instantly identify and suppress diverse noises in real time, delivering up to 40dB noise cancellation. Unlike Traditional Noise Cancellation, it surgically removes distractions without thinning or distorting vocals – your voice stays natural, and studio-crisp even in chaos. It also includes a smart limiter to prevent clipping and dual-track recording with a -12dB safety backup.

With the BOYA Magic users can switch seamlessly between wireless lavalier (perfect for vlogging), handheld interview stick (ideal for street reporting), desktop mic (crisp podcasting), and On-Camera (cinematic audio). No extra equipment, no wasted time.

Featuring a slim 13mm profile, the transmitter blends seamlessly with your outfit. At just 7g, its lightweight build ensures a secure fit that feels virtually weightless — freeing you to create without limits.

Here is some more information shared by BOYA about the features included in the new product:

Designed for Speed Over Customization

While some audio gear caters to users who prioritize granular control, Magic leans into immediacy. The device powers on automatically when removed from its charging case and begins recording with default settings tuned for common environments. For even faster operation, users can control the microphone directly through the charging case using an external button—an innovative design that is in the process of being patented. For those seeking more customization, the BOYA Central app offers access to EQ presets and noise cancellation modes.

In practice, this approach could appeal to mobile-first creators, solo operators, and content teams with quick-turnaround needs—particularly those working in field conditions where equipment bulk and reconfiguration slow production.

Technology Proven in BOYA’s Previous Launches

BOYA Magic builds on the same audio processing core used in BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3, but repackages it into a more flexible physical design. By combining multiple recording setups into a single compact unit, it aims to reduce gear redundancy while maintaining high-quality sound capture.

Whether more creators will embrace this all-in-one model remains to be seen. But for those working across varied environments—on the move, on set, or online—Magic reflects a shift toward lighter, more adaptable production tools.

The new BOYA Magic launched on Kickstarter on May 19, 2025, with early-bird pricing and limited reward tiers available. Starting at $72, up to 20% OFF, the BOYA Magic reached its crowdfunding goal minutes after the campaign was launched, with close to $25,000 pledged of $1,278 goal as we publish the news, from the more than 250 backers… and there are still 29 days to go.