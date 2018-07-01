Able to ingest video of any resolution from SD to 4K60 and stream it up to 1080p60, the new BoxCaster Pro aims to do so without requiring users to pay a kings’ ransom.

Announced during a live streamed event and immediately available, BoxCaster Pro is Boxcast’s newest live streaming encoder designed to deliver ultra-high quality live streams with all the simplicity, reliability, and technical sophistication for which BoxCast is known.

The BoxCaster Pro can ingest video of any resolution from SD to 4K60 and can stream up to 1080p60. HEVC encoding allows users to stream events live without requiring large amounts of network bandwidth. The BoxCaster Pro has professional inputs and outputs, including 12G SDI and balanced audio from 2 XLR and ¼” inputs. Its 4.3” LCD touchscreen allows broadcasters to easily see a live video preview, along with video inputs, audio levels, and network information. One important note: the encoder is future-proof as it is 4K -ready for live streaming, if you need to move towards higher resolutions.

The presentation event was used to demonstrate the new BoxCaster Pro, as it was live streamed to audiences worldwide using the BoxCaster. During the event Gordon Daley, BoxCast CEO and co-founder, said that “when we look at the landscape in 2018 and live streaming there is a mass of compromises made by organizations who know that they need to reach people that are part of their community” adding that many times they’re held back, torn between “having to spend tens of thousands of dollars to put together a broadcast most can’t afford”, and the “temptation of these now free online social media tools that can help you stream… until you realize that the shortcomings of those platforms are limiting what the organization can do”.

According to Gordon Daley, BoxCaster has worked with different organizations throughout the years, and the understanding of the needs of different clients has helped to shape the new BoxCaster Pro, which promises “a new era of live-streaming one where you can do live streaming without compromise”.

During the live stream Gordon Daley explained that with BoxCaster Pro there is “no need to compromise for the quality of the video that people see, or how many people can watch at one time or how many events you want to do or where do these people want to watch from or how they want to watch with whatever device they have.”

The use of HEVC encoding also allows users to stream events live without requiring large amounts of network bandwidth, supporting Gordoin Daley’s claim that “you don’t need to compromise in terms of how much network speed is needed to do the broadcast”. And because the BoxCaster Pro was specifically designed to simplify high quality live streaming, “without it all having to cost the king’s ransom”, live streaming broadcast is now “affordable for all organizations.”

John Wetzel, Product Manager at BoxCast, presented the technical section of the live stream, pointing to the feedback the company had from professionals. He said that while researching this product “we talked to a lot of videographers and learned that they have all sorts of different setups and so they needed something that would be flexible for every situation depending on the equipment they had, what their setup was, what the goals of their livestream were, and we decided to create an extraordinarily flexible device”. The result is the BoxCaster Pro, which has professional inputs and outputs, including 12G SDI and balanced audio from 2 XLR and ¼” inputs, and a 4.3” LCD touchscreen which allows broadcasters to easily see a live video preview, along with video inputs, audio levels, and network information. The video on this page covers the different aspects of the new solution, one of the first to use a connector enabling up to 4K video at 60 frames. The BoxCaster Pro also has an HDMI 2.0 input, supporting 4K 60 frames video.

The BoxCaster Pro is available immediately and is priced at $3,495.00. Users should also look at the BoxCast Platform, and the BoxCast Streaming Subscription Plans available to get the most out of the BoxCaster Pro, which offer solutions to meet the needs of different organizations, from $99 to $299/month. The BoxCast Platform is a complete live streaming platform designed to enable organizations of any size, and in any market, to live stream their content flawlessly. Supported by the industry’s most sophisticated streaming technologies, tools and resources, the BoxCast Platform handles everything from video encoding, cloud transcoding, delivery and even monetization.