Blackmagic Design Camera Setup 6.8 For Pocket 4K and 6K

Camera Setup 6.8 has just been released by Blackmagic Design. The new firmware improves the boot-up time for both the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K. This new setup also fixes a problem with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K where Canon EF lens stabilization was not able to turn on if the lens’ IS was in the off position when the camera was powered on.

New features for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K:

Improve camera startup time.

Improved USB PTP control performance.

Increase 4K 2.40:1 recording pixel height from 1712 to 1720.

Fixed issue with the slow mounting of media containing a large number of clips.

New features for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K:

Improve camera startup time.

Improved USB PTP control performance.

Fixed issue with the slow mounting of media containing a large number of clips.

Fixed issue where EF lens stabilization cannot be turned on if the camera is started with lens IS turned off.

When one installs the Camera Setup 6.8 expect a pause at some point in the install process. This is normal. Whatever you do, do not power off the camera during the install process as it may be in the middle of the updates. When the update is completed your camera will restart.

While installing Camera Update on URSA Mini and URSA Mini Pro you may notice a pause around the 10% mark in the install process, this is normal and will continue installing after around 20 seconds.

After loading the software on the Blackmagic Cinema Camera PL, EF or MFT, you may notice a slight flickering on the built-in LCD screen. This is normal and expected behavior. The flickering will go away after a few minutes of operation.

The Blackmagic Camera Installer package installs:

Blackmagic Camera Setup

Blackmagic RAW SDK

Blackmagic RAW Player

Blackmagic RAW Speed Test

Blackmagic RAW plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro

Blackmagic RAW plugin for Avid Media Composer

Uninstall Blackmagic Camera Setup

User Manuals

What’s New In Blackmagic RAW 1.6.1

Added Blackmagic URSA Broadcast support.

Blackmagic RAW Avid Media Composer plugin general performance and stability improvements.

Blackmagic RAW Adobe Premiere Pro plugin general performance and stability improvements.

