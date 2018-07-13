News

Blackmagic’s New eGPU Is A Hurdle Leaped For Creatives (commentary)

Parked or Traveling? How will you use the new Blackmagic eGPU

Brian Hallett July 13, 2018

Yes, the news about Blackmagic Design’s new eGPU, a high-performance graphics processor, has already been posted on PVC by Jose Antunes. I want to talk about how the new eGPU is the missing link in the DaVinci Resolve 15 to mainstream editor chain. For many freelancers, the cost of a new faster GPU computer can be a hurdle. Frankly, I care more about how the eGPU can better a creative’s workflow than Gaming Graphics.

eGPU
I think we might see more of a desktop parked eGPU than a traveling one.

What is the Blackmagic eGPU? It is a high-performance graphics processor for procreative software such as DaVinci Resolve, 3D games, and VR. Blackmagic Designed this hardware in collaboration with Apple, the Blackmagic eGPU features a built-in Radeon Pro 580, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0, 85W of charging power and four USB 3.1 connections. It comes in an integrated design that brings high-end desktop-class graphics processing to MacBook Pro for professional video workflows, 3D games, and immersive VR. And, the Blackmagic eGPU is the first to support Thunderbolt 3 displays.

eGPUThis eGPU by Blackmagic Design is meant to be mobile. To at least have a computer fast enough to color grade and edit 4K raw footage and be able to take it with you on set for DIT work seems like a good way to extend the life of a MacBook Pro. However, I believe if you are a professional DIT you have the kind of hardware necessary to call oneself a professional DIT. To me, the Blackmagic eGPU is for those small production companies and sole proprietors looking to add raw video workflow and more Ks to their video edits.

One such production company comes to mind, Contrast Visuals & Consulting, which is run by a good friend of mine. This is a small group of creatives creating great work and are looking to boost their deliverables. They have dipped their toes into editing and color correction within DaVinci Resolve 15 and they like what they see, but their current GPU on their editors means slower renders with that workflow. They’re looking to upgrade to the Sony VENICE in the near future and that means they may have to upgrade their editors too. As you can see the costs of staying new, fresh, and relevant camera-wise can be compounding. The Blackmagic eGPU might be one of those pieces of hardware putting them over the edge. I also imagine the Blackmagic eGPU, if they do buy it, is going to be parked on their desks instead of in a Pelican Case traveling around the world with them.

This piece of hardware, to me, is more about getting DaVinci Resolve 15 into more hands. It is an inexpensive piece of hardware allowing more users to edit in DaVinci Resolve 15 and it makes absolute sense to me. Think about how much we are spending on Adobe or Avid subscriptions. Now, with Adobe we tend to get a bit more of software bang for our buck, but for Avid editors the free version of DaVinci Resolve 15, or even the $299 version, and one $699 Blackmagic eGPU is more expensive than one year of Avid or Adobe subscriptions but after that first year the cost savings turns to Blackmagic. I also believe an editor might get more out of their eGPU boosted DaVinci Resolve 15 than Avid Media Composer and I love Avid, but I also love Blackmagic. Blackmagic Design has taken the initiative to press their software advantages with Fusion and raw workflows and I see many creatives looking to try DaVinci Resolve 15.

The Blackmagic eGPU is available now for only US$699 exclusively on Apple.com and in select Apple Retail stores worldwide.

  • Designed in collaboration with Apple, the Blackmagic eGPU features a built-in Radeon Pro 580, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0, 85W of charging power and four USB 3.1 connections. It comes in an integrated design that brings high-end desktop class graphics processing to MacBook Pro for professional video workflows, 3D games and immersive VR. And, the Blackmagic eGPU is the first to support Thunderbolt 3 displays.
  • Customers running DaVinci Resolve 15 can expect increased performance for editing with more real time effects, color corrections with more nodes and spectacular ResolveFX such as film grain, light rays, blurs and more. DaVinci Resolve 15 also fully supports multiple GPUs, as well as Metal, so it’s the best way to get the full benefit of the Blackmagic eGPU.
eGPU


Room Acoustics – 28 Weeks of Post Audio Redux

Brian Hallett
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos,…

Dogwood74
Dogwood74

Every article mentions MacBook Pro. What about the iMac. It looks like I could buy the bottom line 27″ iMac with 4GB built in video memory and the Blackmagic eGPU for $200 more than buying the 27″ iMac 8GB built in video memory. Choosing the lower iMac would give me a desktop iMac with 8GB video memory when connected to the eGPU. That drops the cost of the eGPU to $200. And I now have the eGPU to use with MacBook Pro if I were to get one. If the eGPU will work with iMac

