Blackmagic Updates its Video Assist and Video Assist 4K

Improving one of the more important features found on the Video Assist 4K

By Brian Hallett November 03, 2017 News

Blackmagic Design has updated their Video Assist 4K LCD monitor/recorder. This time they have improved the color reading Vectorscope by adding the much needed 2x and 4x zoom capability within the scope. Blackmagic also updated general performance and stability to both the Video Assist and the Video Assist 4K as well. Now, the Vectorscope along with the other useful exposure tools like Waveform, RGB Parade, and full-screen Histogram are only available with the 7″ LCD screen Video Assist 4K and not in the smaller 5″ LCD screen Video Assist.

Video Assist

2X and 4X Vectorscope Zoom

I have used Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist 4K nearly every day on almost every shoot I face. Once Blackmagic Design added full-screen exposure tools I started to keep the Video Assist 4K nearly permanently attached to whatever camera I am operating, usually the URSA Mini Pro, if it makes sense for the shoot.

If there was one change I wanted it was with the Vectorscope. Until this firmware update, the Vectorscope on the Blackmagic Video Assist 4K was a little too small to accurately use the tool. The 2x and 4x will be a much-appreciated improvement for my workflow because I tended to ignore the Vectorscope because it was hard to read.

Video AssistAbout the Blackmagic Design Video Assist 4K

The Monitor/Recorder features a 7″ 1920 x 1200 display and provides 6G-SDI and HDMI inputs for recording the video from your camera of choice. The Video Assist 4K can record up to UHD 4K at 30p 10-bit 4:2:2 footage onto UHS-II SDHC/XC memory cards. The Video Assist 4K can record footage with either Apple ProRes and Avid DNx codecs. The Video Assist 4K has a useful touchscreen interface allowing you to adjust settings and features quickly. The Monitor/Recorder also has dual battery slots on the rear that power the monitor using Canon LP-E6 type batteries, but I tend to power mine from a P-Tap.

Product Highlights

  • 1920 x 1200 Touchscreen LCD
  • Records UHD 4K/HD Up to 30 fps
  • Apple ProRes and Avid DNx Codecs
  • HDMI and 6G-SDI Video Inputs
  • Dual SD Media Card Slots Supports UHS-II
  • Two Mini XLR Inputs with Phantom Power
  • On-Screen Histogram and Audio Levels
  • Focus Peaking & Zebra
  • Dual LP-E6 Hot-Swappable Battery Slots
  • AC Adapter Included

Video Assist


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Luminar 2018 takes on Lightroom

Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.

You Might Also Like

Sony α7R III, the new high-res, fast mirrorless
News

Sony α7R III, the new high-res, fast mirrorless

The new full-frame mirrorless model from Sony offers a 42.4 MP high-resolution sensor, 10...
Frame.io and Pond5 join forces so you can work faster
News

Frame.io and Pond5 join forces so you can work faster

Video professionals using Frame.io can have direct access to the Pond5 marketplace and send...
Blackmagic’s Cintel Scanner Brings Film From “Water Ski Capital of The World” Back To Life
News

Blackmagic’s Cintel Scanner Brings Film From “Water Ski Capital of The World” Back To Life

Rolls and rolls of film will be going through a Blackmagic Design Cintel Scanner...
Simplicity is the promise of GoPro’s HERO6
News

Simplicity is the promise of GoPro’s HERO6

The HERO6 Black is GoPro’s most powerful camera, offering 4K60 and 1080p240 video, for...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz