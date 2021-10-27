New lower prices and inclusion of DaVinci Resolve Studio make it even easier to set up high quality post production suites at home.

Blackmagic Design announced new lower prices for color correction panels and editor keyboards used with DaVinci Resolve.

In addition, Blackmagic Design is ending our DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor bundle. Today, this model will become $395 as a separate product to the DaVinci Resolve Studio software.

The new prices are:

DaVinci Resolve Free.

DaVinci Resolve Studio $295.

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor $395, an increase of $100.

DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard $595, a saving of $400.

DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel $795, a saving of $200.

DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel $1995, a saving of $1000.

Plus, on top of these savings, the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel, and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel will now all include DaVinci Resolve Studio. This means each product has an extra $295 value because customers don’t need to purchase additional software to use them.

While the bundle deal for DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor and DaVinci Resolve Studio has now ended, it’s only slightly more money to get both because the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor now includes the software. The new combination replaces the previous special offer bundle announced at the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor launch last year.

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor $395, DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard $595, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel $795, and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel $1,995, with DaVinci Resolve Studio included, are immediately available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

The DaVinci Resolve keyboards have been designed in conjunction with the cut and edit pages to make editing dramatically faster. Customers get physical controls that they can feel in their hands, making the experience much better than software only editing. Unlike a mouse, the machined metal search dial with soft rubber coating allows very accurate search and positioning of the timeline. It feels just like holding the timeline in your hand. Trim keys allow the search dial to be used for live trimming, which is faster because the search dial is larger and more accurate. Editing and trimming with the search dial is a whole new way to work.

The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor features dedicated edit function keys on the left and a high quality search dial with electronic clutch and transport controls on the right. Customers can use the search dial and source tape buttons with their right hand to locate shots, while simultaneously marking in and out points, performing edits and live trimming with their left hand. All without touching the mouse. The DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard adds a QWERTY keyboard with color coded shortcut keycaps, designed for customers who spend hours each day editing.

DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel let users adjust multiple parameters at once to create unique looks that are impossible with a mouse and keyboard. The incredibly small DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel is great for getting started or anyone who needs a portable panel. It features three high-quality trackballs, knobs for primary adjustment controls, and buttons for playback and navigation. The DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel features additional controls and screens for accessing virtually all palettes and tools.

Blackmagic Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel are immediately available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.