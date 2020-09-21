Blackmagic Design Updates URSA Mini Pro 12K with 7.0 Firmware

Today Blackmagic Design announced the Blackmagic Camera 7.0 update, which adds support for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K.

New features for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K.

Increase 12K 2.4:1 maximum frame rate to 75 fps.

Increase 8K DCI, 16:9, and 6:5 Anamorphic to 120 fps.

Increase 4K DCI, 16:9, and 6:5 Anamorphic to 120 fps.

Increase 8K 2.4:1 and 4K 2.4:1 to 160 fps.

Increase 4K Super 16 to 240 fps.

Adds Blackmagic RAW stills capture support.

Adds broadcast lens connector support.

New features for Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder.

Adds support for new 12K LUT’s.

Adds support for new 12K exposure metering.

No new features in 7.0 for other camera models.

Since the recent launch, Blackmagic Design engineers have been working very hard to add new features, including increased frame rates of up to 75 fps for 12K 2.4:1, 120 fps for 8K and 4K DCI, 16:9 and 6:5 Anamorphic, 160 fps for 8K 2.4:1 and 4K 2.4:1, and 240 fps for 4K Super 16 for smoother, cleaner slow motion with incredible amounts of detail.

This update also adds Blackmagic RAW stills capture to capture 80MP reference frames for color grading and continuity easily. Blackmagic Camera 7.0 adds support for the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K broadcast lens connector to power and control cine-servo zoom lenses.

For the Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder, this update supports new 12K LUTs and 12K exposure metering to display false color and zebras correctly and ensure compatibility with Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science.

Blackmagic Camera 7.0 update is available now as a free download from http://bmd.link/c7ws3L