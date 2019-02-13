News

Blackmagic Design Today Released DaVinci Resolve 15.2.4 update

several improvements added to the editing, color, effects, and deliver software

Profile Picture Brian Hallett February 12, 2019

Blackmagic Design today released a small but always appreciated update to DaVinci Resolve 15.2.4 update. The improvements include support for Canon XF-AVC clips, support for Sony VENICE 3.0 firmware and the ability to render H.264 and H.265 on MacOS. The entire list provided below. DaVinci Resolve 15.2.4 update is available for download free of charge here.

DaVinci Resolve Updates

  • Improved Edit page viewer playback performance
  • Improved performance when rendering H.264 and H.265 clips on MacOS
  • Improved stability when using the latest version of Intel OpenCL drivers on Windows
  • Improved performance when saving timeline changes in a project
  • Improved performance when loading a project with a large number of audio tracks and buses
  • Improved handling of 5.1 and 7.1 audio when working with IMF clips
  • Improved support for decoding some Canon XF-AVC clip formats in DaVinci Resolve Studio
  • Improved font detection on Windows with support for fonts installed in user directories
  • Support for the Sony Venice 3.0 firmware update
  • General performance and stability improvements

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com

Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’: the M for cinematographers and filmmakers

Unleash Spreaker Studio’s hidden power

