Blackmagic Design Today Released DaVinci Resolve 15.2.4 update

Blackmagic Design today released a small but always appreciated update to DaVinci Resolve 15.2.4 update. The improvements include support for Canon XF-AVC clips, support for Sony VENICE 3.0 firmware and the ability to render H.264 and H.265 on MacOS. The entire list provided below. DaVinci Resolve 15.2.4 update is available for download free of charge here.

DaVinci Resolve Updates

Improved Edit page viewer playback performance

Improved performance when rendering H.264 and H.265 clips on MacOS

Improved stability when using the latest version of Intel OpenCL drivers on Windows

Improved performance when saving timeline changes in a project

Improved performance when loading a project with a large number of audio tracks and buses

Improved handling of 5.1 and 7.1 audio when working with IMF clips

Improved support for decoding some Canon XF-AVC clip formats in DaVinci Resolve Studio

Improved font detection on Windows with support for fonts installed in user directories

Support for the Sony Venice 3.0 firmware update

General performance and stability improvements

