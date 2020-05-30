Blackmagic Design Removes Camera Update for URSA Mini Pro

Blackmagic Design took down their latest firmware update for the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K digital cinema camera. The problem? Noise in highlights. Here is a message from Blackmagic Design’s twitter. You can go here to download firmware 6.9.2: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/support/family/professional-cameras

If you swing over to Blackmagic Design’s support page, you will find the camera firmware update 6.9.3 was removed and only camera firmware 6.9.2.

If you have updated your URSA Mini Pro 4.6K, you should revert to the firmware 6.9.2. I did update my URSA Mini Pro 4.6K to 6.9.3. and saw some noise in my EVF, but I did not take a good look. I’ll try to grab some examples of the highlight noise problem and share it.