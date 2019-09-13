Blackmagic Design Announces Videohub Smart Control Pro

Videohub Smart Control Pro is different to traditional hardware router control panels that cost thousands of dollars and are limited to being installed in small numbers and then shared by all router users. Videohub Smart Control Pro is low cost, and features 48 RGB illuminated crystal look buttons that can be set to any router output. Videohub Smart Control Pro can be installed under each deck and monitor in a facility, so the router output to that monitor can be set with a single button press. This is a much faster way of working, because all routing only requires a single button press.

For example, if a Videohub Smart Control Pro is installed under a monitor, then the router output connected to that monitor can be set to a different router source with each button press. Videohub Smart Control Pro includes a USB connection and easy to use Mac and Windows software to set each button. Buttons are illuminated brilliant white.

Videohub Smart Control Pro can also be used with multiple destinations, and customers can select to have a single destination for the whole control panel, or multiple destinations. When working with multiple destinations, buttons on the front panel become gold colored and customers can select as many destinations as they need. Videohub Smart Control Pro also allows the use of a “take” button, and when enabled, the take button is the lower right button, and illuminated red. Multiple destinations and the take button feature allow a single panel to be used for multiple devices connected to the router, and dramatically lowers the cost in large facilities.

Videohub Smart Control Pro has been designed to be easy for customers to self install. Videohub Smart Control Pro uses standard ethernet networking and simply plugs into the existing computer network. If used in mission critical environments, Videohub Smart Control Pro could be connected to a dedicated switch. Videohub Smart Control Pro can be powered via power over ethernet (PoE) without the need for a power supply.

Because Videohub Smart Control Pro has been designed to fit into creative post production facilities, it includes attractive crystal look buttons that are designed for high reliability. The button caps can be removed to allow labeling of buttons. For world’s best illumination quality, all buttons are illuminated by RGB LEDs so that a wider range of rich and clean colors can be displayed. When used in dark rooms, all buttons can be backlit, so button labels can be clearly seen.

Videohub Smart Control Pro Features

Ethernet connection with Power over Ethernet and non powered loop through.

110-250V volt AC powered for use with non powered ethernet.

Single or multiple destinations supported.

Supports optional “take” button set via software configuration.

Includes Mac and Windows software for control panel programming.

Button caps can be removed for easy labeling.

Buttons are illuminated by RGB for highest illumination quality.

Compact 1 rack unit size, approximately three inches deep.

Works with all Videohub models.

Availability and Price

Videohub Smart Control Pro will be available in November 2019 for US$695, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now