fbpx
Production

Blackmagic Design announces post-NAB plans for April 3 (or 4)

Like many companies BMD is taking their product announcements online

PVC News Staff April 01, 2020

With the NAB show officially canceled for April, many traditional NAB vendors are taking their shows online. Blackmagic Design is the latest to announce their plans. Depending on where you are in the world set your clocks for April 3 or 4.

bmd-update

What will BMD show? Your guess is as good as ours but specifically mentioning “live production and cameras” makes you wonder if DaVinci Resolve and post-production will take a back seat. That schedule again:

  • Los Angeles 10am PDT,  3 April 2020
  • New York 1pm EDT,  3 April 2020
  • London 6pm BST,  3 April 2020
  • Singapore 1am SGT,  4 April 2020
  • Tokyo 2am JST,  4 April 2020
  • Sydney 4am AEST,  4 April 2020

Other companies planning a NAB-type live stream include Sony and Maxon. PVC will be covering what would have been NAB as well.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Production during a pandemic: how should filmmakers approach work in the midst of COVID-19?

PVC News Staff
contributor

You Might Also Like

The New Blackmagic Design 12G 7-Inch Video Assist 4K Review
Production

The New Blackmagic Design 12G 7-Inch Video Assist 4K Review

The original Blackmagic Design 7-inch Video Assist 4K is one of my all-time favorite...
NAB Show Express comes in April
Post Production

NAB Show Express comes in April

  The National Association of Broadcasters confirms it is impossible to hold a rescheduled...
NAB Coverage Plans From PVC
Production

NAB Coverage Plans From PVC

NAB Canceled. Everyone stuck inside their homes. One-on-one meetings canceled. It is a helluva...
NAB Show 2020 cancelled… as expected
NAB Show

NAB Show 2020 cancelled… as expected

Until the morning of today, March 11, the 2020 edition of the NAB Show...
Subscribe