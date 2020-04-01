With the NAB show officially canceled for April, many traditional NAB vendors are taking their shows online. Blackmagic Design is the latest to announce their plans. Depending on where you are in the world set your clocks for April 3 or 4.

What will BMD show? Your guess is as good as ours but specifically mentioning “live production and cameras” makes you wonder if DaVinci Resolve and post-production will take a back seat. That schedule again:

Los Angeles 10am PDT, 3 April 2020

New York 1pm EDT, 3 April 2020

London 6pm BST, 3 April 2020

Singapore 1am SGT, 4 April 2020

Tokyo 2am JST, 4 April 2020

Sydney 4am AEST, 4 April 2020

Other companies planning a NAB-type live stream include Sony and Maxon. PVC will be covering what would have been NAB as well.

