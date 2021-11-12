Blackmagic Design Announces New URSA Broadcast G2

Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, a next-generation professional broadcast camera with a 6K digital film sensor that brings digital film quality to both traditional and online broadcasters.

The advanced 6144 x 3456 digital film sensor provides exceptional low light performance with dual gain ISO of up to +36dB as well as 13 stops of dynamic range. Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 also includes H.265 and Blackmagic RAW file formats, Blackmagic generation 5 color science, as well as a USB-C expansion port for external disk recording, and more.

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $3,995.

The new Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is an incredibly powerful camera designed for both traditional and online broadcasters. The 3 cameras in 1 design allows it to work as a 4K production camera, a 4K studio camera or a 6K digital film camera. It’s an interesting solution for broadcasters because it uses the lenses and batteries customers already own. Customers can record to common SD cards, UHS-II cards, CFast 2.0 cards or external USB disks, using common file formats such as H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW. This means it’s compatible with all video software and broadcast media management systems. Customers can even change the lens mount. No other broadcast camera is so flexible.

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast

The large 6K sensor combined with Blackmagic generation 5 color science gives customers the same imaging technology used in digital film cameras. The 6K sensor features a resolution of 6144 x 3456 so it’s flexible enough for broadcast and digital film work. When using B4 lenses, customers get a 4K window of the sensor for Ultra HD broadcast use. Then if customers change to a PL or EF lens mount, they can use the full 6K resolution of the sensor for digital film. With 13 stops of dynamic range, customers get darker blacks and brighter whites, so it’s perfect for color correction. Using digital film in broadcast is a revolution in image quality.

The new URSA Broadcast features incredible low light performance so customers can shoot using ambient light or even under moonlight. The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 features gain from -12dB (100 ISO) up to +36dB (25,600 ISO) so it’s optimized to reduce grain and noise in images, while maintaining the full dynamic range of the sensor. The gain can be set via a camera switch, the LCD menu or remotely using the SDI remote camera control protocol.

The URSA Broadcast G2 features a B4 broadcast lens mount that includes optics specifically designed to match the camera’s sensor. The B4 lens mount lets customers use modern Ultra HD lenses or lower cost HD lenses. Older HD lenses often feature resolutions well beyond HD, so customers get great quality at low cost. B4 lenses are fantastic because they are par-focal, so the image stays in focus as customers zoom in and out, so customers don’t need to constantly chase focus as they shoot. Customers also get full electronic lens control to adjust focus, iris and zoom using the camera’s controls, or remotely. Plus if customers want to use alternative lenses, they can change the mount to PL, EF and more.

URSA Broadcast G2 features high-quality neutral density (ND) filters that let customers quickly reduce the amount of light entering the camera. The 1/4, 1/16th and 1/64th stop filters have been specifically designed to match the image sensor and color science of URSA Broadcast G2, providing customers with additional latitude and better colorimetry. This lets customers use different combinations of aperture and shutter angle, in a wider range of situations. The IR filters have been designed to evenly filter both optical and IR wavelengths, eliminating IR contamination. Plus the filter status on the LCD can be displayed as a fraction, number, or stop reduction.

URSA Broadcast is designed to work with standard file formats that are used by all broadcast systems and editing software. Customers can record in ProRes 422 HQ and ProRes 422 into QuickTime files. The new Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 model can even record into H.265 for incredibly small files at 60:1 to 285:1 compression ratios, in 10-bit broadcast quality. Plus customers can record to Blackmagic RAW files, a revolutionary new format designed to capture and preserve the quality of the sensor data from the camera. That means customers get the perfect range of file formats designed for all types of workflows.

With dual CFast 2.0 recorders and dual SD/UHS-II card recorders, customers can choose the media that’s best for them. Both types of media are standard, inexpensive and readily available at computer and camera stores. Plus with dual media slots, URSA Broadcast gives customers non stop recording. When a card is full, recording automatically continues onto the next card so customers can swap a full card while recording continues. Customers get enough speed to record high quality ProRes and H.265 video file formats, even when working in Ultra HD at high frame rates. That means URSA Broadcast G2 is easy to integrate into their existing broadcast systems. Customers can even record 12-bit Blackmagic RAW cinema files.

The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 features a high speed USB-C expansion port on the rear of the camera that allows customers to record to external disks or connect to a wide range of accessories. If customers plug in a large and low cost external USB flash disk, customers can record ProRes, H.265 or even high quality 12-bit Blackmagic RAW files for later editing and color correction. That means customers can just move the disk to a computer to work, and don’t need to waste time with file copying. Plus the USB port will power the disk that’s plugged in.

The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is not just a great Ultra HD camera, but it’s also an amazing HD camera too. The high resolution sensor and generation 5 color science creates amazing images with high dynamic range and wide color fidelity. But when customers need to do HD work, the camera will scale the image sensor down to 1080HD video standards. This helps customers get stories on air fast, in HD or Ultra HD video standard, anywhere in the world. Plus when working in HD, the high resolution sensor allows sub pixel image processing for superior anti-aliasing and sharp images. Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is a future proof camera that’s perfect for both HD and Ultra HD production.

URSA Broadcast G2 features an interchangeable lens mount so customers can easily swap the included B4 lens mount for an EF, PL or even F mount. URSA Broadcast G2 comes with a B4 mount already installed, plus a spare EF mount is included. That means if users are starting out customers can change the mount and use low cost photographic lenses. Photographic lenses are incredible quality because they’re designed for high resolution photography. Customers can also purchase optional PL and F mounts separately. If users are shooting for digital film, the PL mount is best as it’s the most common lens mount for cinema lenses. With URSA Broadcast G2, customers get a single camera that works with virtually all modern lenses.

Featuring the same generation 5 color science as the high end URSA Mini Pro 12K, the new URSA Broadcast G2 delivers an even greater advancement in image quality with stunning, accurate skin tones and faithful color in every shot. Customers get a new dynamic 12-bit gamma curve designed to capture more color data in the highlights and shadows, for better looking images. The color science also handles some of the complex Blackmagic RAW image processing, so color and dynamic range data from the sensor is preserved via metadata which customers can use in post production.

The optional zoom and focus demands allow customers to use photography lenses for live production. The focus and zoom demands have USB-C connections so they control the lens via the camera’s electronic lens control. Each zoom and focus demand has 2 USB-C ports, so customers can daisy chain them then connect to the camera with a single USB connection. The design has an incredibly precise feel so customers get very fine lens control, and customers can frame and adjust the lens without taking their hands off the tripod handles.

There’s a wide range of accessories that are specifically designed to work perfectly with URSA Broadcast G2. However, a shoulder mount kit, V-Lock battery plate and top handle are included so customers don’t need to purchase anything extra. Plus customers get a spare EF lens mount if they don’t own a B4 lens and would like to start out using a photography lens. Customers can add the optional Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder, or for live production, customers can add a Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder. There’s also an optional fiber converter that can power the camera from 2 km away via the single SMPTE fiber. For long-duration recording, URSA Mini Recorder gives the option to record to external SSDs.

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 Features

Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Up to +36dB ISO for incredible low light performance.

USB-C port allows recording directly to external disks.

Includes Blackmagic generation 5 color science.

Features incredible quality Blackmagic RAW recording.

Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.

Compatible with new Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is available now for $3,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. If you ask me, this seems like Blackmagic Design took the sensor from the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and put it in the URSA Mini G2 as with the broadcast camera-specific features. This gives you a great sensor and the ability to use the B4 lens mount for production work or news work. Or, is this new camera just a G2 with the 6K sensor.